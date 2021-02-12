West Vigo regroups after losing 16-point lead to beat South

West Vigo hadn’t beaten Terre Haute South in boys high school basketball since 2010, and Friday night at the Viking homecoming the Vikings nearly snatched defeat from the jaws of victory again.
But after giving up a 16-point lead to get to overtime, after giving up the first three points of the extra period and after having two starters foul out, West Vigo came back for a 77-74 win over the Braves.
Ethan Kesler and Ian Beaver, whose combined playing time in the 36-minute contest may not have exceeded five minutes, made contributions and Gabe Newhouse capped a splendid performance by getting the last four points at the foul line.
And in a game marred — that’s the only word for it — by 42 fouls and three technical fouls, Newhouse had just one of the first and none of the second.
“I was being good tonight,” said the senior post player, who finished with 24 points, a game-high 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots. “I had to be poised.”
Someone had to be, what with all the technical fouls whistled after time had expired in the first two quarters.
“It’s tough to win on the road,” said South coach Maynard Lewis.
The Braves had a 6-0 run early in the game, only to have the Vikings answer with a 21-2 burst for a 25-11 lead after a quarter.
Brylan Apholone, on his way to a game-high 32 points, had 11 in the second quarter — including the first six that got the margin under double figures — to lead South’s first comeback, but it was still 38-27 in West Vigo’s favor at halftime and that lead grew to 49-33 midway through the third quarter.
Then South started a steady climb as many of the Vikings joined several Braves in foul trouble.
The Braves traded 3-pointers for two-point West Vigo possessions three times early in the fourth quarter, slicing a 10-point lead at the third stop to 60-55. West Vigo got the lead back to 63-55, then 66-59, then 68-61, but missed six fourth-quarter free throws to allow Apholone to sink a 3-pointer for a 71-71 tie with 12.9 seconds to play.
South held the ball early in the overtime, but took a one-point lead when Cortez Hanes was fouled getting an offensive rebound — the fifth on Case Lautenschlager — and hit one of two free throws.
Hanes missed the second free throw, but stole the ball from the Viking rebounder and Amariyae Wilson was fouled — fifth on Cody Bunch — and added two more points for a 74-71 lead with 1:15 left.
But Beaver assisted on a driving layup by Kesler, and the Braves threw the ball away. Beaver kept West Vigo’s possession alive with a leap to save an errant pass, and Newhouse took care of the rest.
“We knew it was going to be tough [without Lautenschlager and Bunch],” Newhouse said later. “We had to bring in guys that were cold and hadn’t played much, but they were poised, they did what they needed to do, and they helped us get a big win.”
“We had guys who were able to step up and make plays,” coach Joe Boehler agreed. “Ian Beaver is one of our hardest workers; kids who work that hard have good things happen.”
Newhouse and Lautenschlager, who finished with 22 points, combined to shoot over 80% from the field and got several assists to each other, and Imare Holman added 16 points for the Vikings.
Wilson complemented Apholone with 18 points and Brayden Turner added 12 for South.
“Our guys fought,” Lewis said afterward. “Even though we didn’t pull it out, and there are no moral victories, I was excited to see our guys fight for each other. There was growth and there was leadership. The guys didn’t give up, we just fell a little short.”
“We’ve had games [against South] come down to the last shot,” Boehler recalled. “We’ve had our chances but let it slip through our fingers. Fortunately that didn’t happen tonight.”
“Four wins in a row, we haven’t beaten South since 2010, homecoming . . . and we had a lot more fans tonight [homecoming court members got to bring parents too] so we had a little more energy,” Newhouse said.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (74) — Stultz 0-0 0-0 0, Hanes 0-2 1-4 1, B.Turner 5-13 0-0 12, Wilson 7-11 3-5 18, Thomas 3-4 2-2 8, Apholone 10-21 7-9 32, Richardson 1-4 0-2 3, Baker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 FG, 13-22 FT, 74 TP.
WEST VIGO (77) — Lautenschlager 10-11 2-4 22, Tanoos 3-4 3-3 9, Newhouse 9-12 6-8 24, Bunch 0-6 4-8 4, Holman 5-6 4-6 16, Kesler 1-2 0-0 2, Beaver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-41 FG, 19-29 FT, 77 TP.
Terre Haute South 11 16 17 27 3 — 74
West Vigo 25 13 16 17 6 — 77
3-point shooting — THS 9-23 (Apholone 5-10, B.Turner 2-6, Wilson 1-3, Richardson 1-4), WV 2-6 (Holman 2-3, Tanoos 0-1, Bunch 0-1, Kesler 0-1). Total fouls — THS 23, WV 19. Fouled out — Richardson, Thomas, Lautenschlager, Bunch. Technical fouls — Thomas, Bunch, South team. Turnovers — THS 10, WV 13. Rebounds — THS 28 (Apholone 6, Hanes 5, Wilson 5, B.Turner 2, Thomas 2, Stultz, Richardson, Team 6), WV 33 (Newhouse 14, Lautenschlager 8, Tanoos 3, Bunch, Holman, Team 6). Assists — THS 13 (Apholone 4, B.Turner 3, Thomas 3, Wilson 2, Richardson), WV 18 (Tanoos 6, Lautenschlager 4, Newhouse 4, Bunch 2, Holman, Beaver). Steals — THS 8 (Wilson 4, Apholone 2, Hanes, B.Turner), WV 4 (Tanoos 2, Lautenschlager, Bunch). Blocks — THS 2 (Hanes, Richardson), WV 2 (Newhouse 2).
JV — Terre Haute South 52 (Kyle Cottee 16, T.J. Wilson 10), West Vigo 45 (Ian Beaver 20, Grayson Porter 9).
Next — Both teams play again Saturday night, West Vigo (8-9) at North Central and Terre Haute South (4-15) hosting Bloomington North.
