West Vigo rallied from a 21-point deficit Friday night to earn a 25-21 victory over host Greencastle in the opening Western Indiana Conference high school football game for both teams.
Greecnastle scored 21 points in the opening quarter and West Vigo scored the next 25 points, taking its only lead of the night with 1:04 to play when Kaleb Hannahs caught a two-yard pass from Dane Andrews. Clae Burson kicked the Vikings' only successful PAT of the game and the Vikings are 3-0.
"We made some blunders in that first quarter. [Greencastle] made some big plays. We were out of position a few times, nothing we haven't taught the kids. It was just we didn't do anything different, just keep them calm and keep them in the game. Keep everything going forward. There were not adjustments that we didn't do in the first quarter," West Vigo coach Jeff Cobb said.
This wasn't a stat game for anyone. Quarterback Dane Andrew completed 14-of-32 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Andrew also ran for a one-yard touchdown and scored on a 17-yard run.
Greencastle, led by quarterback Brayden Baxter on 5-of-9 passing for 96 yards, one touchdown and one interception and ran for touchdowns of 44 and one yard.3:4
Greencastle took advantage of West Vigo's "blunders" to build a 21-0 lead. One of those blunders was an interception in the end zone by Greencastle's Michael LeBlanc.
West Vigo got on the scoreboard with left in the first half when Greencastle's center snap sailed over the quarterback's head and the Vikings' Shea Andrews recovered the ball in the end zone. The Vikings trailed 21-6 at halftime and got the ball to start the third quarter.
A much calmer West Vigo team opened the second half with an 11-play, 56 yard drive. On fourth down and eight, Andrews found DeShaun Lowe for a 15-yard and three plays later Andrews scored on a two-yard run. The PAT failed.
After the opening quarter, West Vigo's defense bottled up the Greencastle offense. The Vikings forced the Tiger Cubs into a three-and-out series and West Vigo went on another march.
Andrews found Lowe for a 26-yard gain and carries by Braxton Gabbard put the Vikings at the Greencastle 17. When Andrews couldn't find an open receiver he took off for a 7-yard touchdown run. West Vigo trailed 21-18 going into fourth quarter.
West Vigo's Evan Wyrick sacked the Greencastle quarterback for a nine-yard loss and theVikings got the ball back wtih 6:10 to play.
Again, showing the patience and taking what was there, West Vigo marched to the Greencastle two. Andrews found Zander Wilbur for a 20-yard gain and Lowe for a 22-yard pick up to the Greencastle six. Andrews scrambled away from the Greencastle tacklers to get the pass off to Lowe.
Nothing about this game was dull or given. From the two-yard yard, Andrews fumbled the center snap, picked it up and tossed it to Hannahs. Burson's PAT capped the night.
"We knew this was going to be a game. It's the first real tough game the kids have been in, it's always a tough game. I think this is like four or five years in a row we've won on each other's field. It was an adjustment for our kids. I felt we did a great job in the second half, just doing what we know how to to do," Cobb said.
West Vigo 25, Greencastle 21
West Vigo=0=6=12=7=--=25
Greencastle=21=0=0=0=--=21
G - Brayden Baxter 44 run (Hector Lezama kick), 7-0 10:11 Q1.
G - Dakota Campbell 25 pass from Baxter (Lezama kick), 14-0, 6:10 Q1.
G - Baxter 1 run (Lezama kick), 21-0, 1:13 Q1.
WV - Shea Andrews fumble recovery in end zone (kick failed), 21-6, 3:42 Q2.
WV - Dana Andrews 1 run (kick failed), 21-12, 8:33 Q3.
WV - Andrews 17 run (run failed), 21-18, 2:37 Q3.
WV - Kaleb Hannahs 2 pass from Andrews (Clae Burson kick), 25-21, 1:04 Q4.
Next game – On Friday, West Vigo (3-0, 1-0 in WIC) plays at Northview and Greencastle (2-1, 0-1 in WIC) travels to South Putnam.
