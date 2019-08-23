The West Vigo football team used strong performances across the board, including a five-touchdown performance from senior quarterback Dane Andrews, to roll to a 40-8 win over host North Central.
Vikings coach Jeff Cobb saw a lot of positives from his team in the victory.
“We saw some rust and things to fix early, but there were a lot of good things we saw tonight as well,” Cobb said. “This group of kids is really tight and there is a lot of chemistry on this team. We have a lot of potential for this year.”
West Vigo wasted no time getting its offense firing on all cylinders, using the passing game to tear apart the North Central secondary.
The Vikings quickly drove down the field, ending their opening drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Andrews to freshman DeShaun Lowe to take a 6-0 lead.
On the ensuing drive, the Thunderbirds rolled a punt snap to senior Cody Curtis, who was tackled for a 9-yard loss, giving West Vigo possession on the North Central 28-yard line. After a Viking penalty, Andrews struck again, this time finding senior Kaleb Hannahs who broke several tackles on his way to a 30-yard touchdown.
After forcing a North Central punt in the second quarter, the Vikings marched down the field again. North Central had seemingly no answer for the West Vigo quarterback as he dropped a 32-yard touchdown pass down the sideline into the hands of Hannahs, giving the visitors an 18-0 lead.
The North Central offense struggled to make anything happen offensively, yielding another punt to West Vigo, with a 35-yard kick from Curtis resulting in a 45-yard return from West Vigo junior Zander Wilbur. The Vikings used the short field to convert again, with Andrews completing a 7-yard fourth-and-goal pass to Hannahs to put West Vigo up 26-0 heading into halftime.
West Vigo continued to dictate the pace of the game in the third quarter, stripping a North Central ball-carrier before Hannahs recovered the ball, returning it to the 10. Andrews tossed a short pass over the middle of the field to Braxton Gabbard for a 9-yard touchdown, giving the Vikings a 32-0 lead.
On the next possession for the Thunderbirds, West Vigo forced a punt and a fumbled snap resulted in Curtis attempting to run the ball. The attempt resulted in a 19-yard loss and a safety, extending the West Vigo lead to 34-0.
West Vigo junior Jarrell Sholar punched the ball into the end zone with 11:54 left in the fourth quarter to give the Vikings a 40-0 advantage.
Despite going scoreless for nearly 43 minutes of regulation, North Central managed to score with 5:20 left when Curtis used a strong second-effort push to make his way into the end zone for a 5-yard score.
“We came out and competed, but we are a relatively young team and this was an eye-opener for a lot of our kids,” North Central coach Brad Hudson said. “West Vigo is one of the best teams that we will play this year, though, and we are going to learn from tonight.”
