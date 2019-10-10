The Class 2A Northview girls soccer sectional semifinal round ended Thursday night with West Vigo and Northview dominating their respective matches. West Vigo beat Owen Valley 9-0 and Northview blanked Edgewood 4-0 to advance to the sectional championship Saturday.
“This is the first time ever that we have made it to a (sectional) championship game so we are really excited about the opportunity,” West Vigo coach Alicia Lanham said. “We played well tonight and if we come out here and compete on Saturday, I think we can hang with them (Northview).”
West Vigo (13-3-1) controlled the ball early in its rout of Owen Valley, scoring in the fifth minute off of a goal from sophomore Corynn DeGroote. DeGroote was integral to the West Vigo effort through the evening, netting six goals and one assist.
Owen Valley had no answer for the Viking attack, giving up vast quantities of open field to West Vigo. With 25:54 remaining in the first half, freshman Katelyn Fennell shot a crossing pass to DeGroote who scored to put West Vigo up 2-0.
DeGroote scored again in the 16th and 22nd minutes before assisting on a goal by Fennell with 17:09 left in the opening half. Just over five minutes later, Fennell scored her second goal of the game to push the West Vigo narrative to 6-0.
West Vigo senior Mary-Paige Mason tacked on a goal from nearly 40 yards out with 11:26 remaining in the first half before DeGroote scored again with 7:22 left to put the Vikings up 8-0 at halftime.
An unrelenting Viking offensive strike persisted into the final 40 minutes, managing to keep the ball out of Patriot scoring distance. DeGroote scored with 7:22 left in the game to cap the West Vigo 9-0 victory.
The Vikings set several school records as the defensive effort of the team and sophomore Avery Funk resulted in a shutout, giving West Vigo its sixth shutout win of the year, tying its mark from last season. The six goals from DeGroote in the contest totaled 27 on the year, eclipsing her own mark of 24 from last season.
“My teammates are a huge part of what I am able to do and in what this group has done this year,” DeGroote said. “I think that Saturday will be really exciting and we just have to be humble going into it.”
Before the West Vigo victory, sectional host Northview took on Edgewood for a spot in the sectional championship game. The Knights came into the contest riding a 15-game winning dating back to August 28th and used that momentum to its advantage, jumping out to a fast start over the Mustangs.
“We have a one game at a time mentality and this is a really great group of girls here,” Northview head coach Don Bryan said. “If you are going to try to win in the state tournament you have to be able to do the little things and we are going to play the best we can.”
Northview (16-1-0) quickly established the pace of the contest, rattling several shots off in the first several minutes of the game. The Knights continued to control the ball offensively, with 12 shots in the first 25 minutes of action. Edgewood goalkeeper Trinity Robertson was a key factor to keeping the Mustangs in the game, with 10 saves in the first half.
The Knights drew first blood with 13:52 remaining in the opening half as Kassidy Kellett used a clear look from midfield to give Northview a 1-0 advantage. Despite holding a 13-0 advantage in shots on goal in the first 40 minutes, Northview held just a one goal lead heading into halftime.
Edgewood’s (3-10-2) struggles defensively were magnified in the second half as Northview utilized mishaps from the Mustangs to push its lead to 2-0 after a contested shot from Kellett squeaked past Robertson with 30:35 left in regulation.
Kellett’s big night wasn’t done though, as the junior rattled off another goal three minutes later off of a corner from Sarah Bryan to extend the lead to 3-0.
Just 43 seconds later Kellett put another shot into the net for a 4-0 advantage with 26:46 remaining. The goal marked a school record 38th of the season for Kellett and the 100th of her career, another school record.
“We all have really high energy and the environment here is really special,” Kellett said. “I think that we have high expectations for ourselves and we can give some teams a run for their money.”
Northview continued to push the ball through the remainder of the game, winning the semi-final matchup 4-0. The Knights held Edgewood without a shot on goal through the evening.
West Vigo=8=1=9
Owen Valley=0=0=0
West Vigo goals – Corynn DeGroote (34:20 1H), DeGroote (25:54 1H), DeGroote (23:44 1H), DeGroote (18:34 1H), Katelyn Fennell (17:09 1H), Fennell (12:09 1H), Mary-Paige Mason (11:26 1H), DeGroote (7:22 2H).
Shots – West Vigo 21, Owen Valley 3.
Corners – West Vigo 6, Owen Valley 0.
Northview=1=3=4
Edgewood=0=0=0
Northview goals – Kassidy Kellett (13:52 1H), Kellett (30:35 2H), Kellett (27:29 2H), Kellett (26:46 2H).
Shots – Northview 24, Edgewood 0.
Corners – Northview 5, Edgewood 0.
Next – Northview (16-1-0) plays West Vigo (13-3-1) at 7 p.m. in the Class 2A Northview Sectional championship. Edgewood ends its season at 3-10-2.
