West Vigo, North Vermillion combine for two TDs in first two sessions of scrimmage

Defenses were ahead of the offenses Friday night at North Vermillion as the Falcons hosted West Vigo in a preseason high school football scrimmage, and neither coach was surprised.
"Defense is always ahead of offense early in the season and we expected a lot of that stuff," Viking coach Jeff Cobb said afterward.
"I was tighter than a drum at the start," said coach Brian Crabtree of North Vermilion, "and I think [the Falcons] fed off that. I think we got better as the scrimmage went on."
The teams combined for just two touchdowns in the first two sessions, West Vigo scoring in the first — when each team started at its own 35-year-line — on a 20-yard pass from Kaleb Marrs to Jacob Barnes and the Falcons tallying in the second session — when teams started from their opponent's 35 — on a 24-yard pass from Jerome White to Carter Edney.
West Vigo managed 86 total yards for the evening, 69 through the air, while North Vermillion got 66 of its 115 yards on the ground.
And in the final session, with each team getting 10 plays in the red zone, White ran for three touchdowns for North Vermillion and Marrs threw a touchdown pass to Carter Murphy for the Vikings.
With no injuries suffered in the course of play — which was delayed for approximately 40 minutes by a weather front passing through — Cobb saw nothing but positives.
"We got great film against a quality opponent," he said. "We'll see a lot of improvement from how we started next week [when regular-season games begin].
"I thought our defense played well," Cobb continued. "[Defending] 10 plays from the 10 is hard to do [with some strategies being omitted to keep them off the film to exchange]."
Peyton Clerk was West Vigo's top runner, while Murphy — who didn't play last season — showed he'll be a factor on both sides of the ball. Marrs and Nick Lindsey again split the quarterback snaps like they did last season, but that's not the plan this year.
"We'll make a decision [about the starting quarterback] after this weekend," said Cobb, who considers the competition a win-win situation. "They're both good defensive players too," he said, "and great kids."
North Vermillion's backfield of White and Jon Martin is a new combination because of injuries last fall, Crabtree said.
White, a sophomore, had moved to North Vermillion a year ago and immediately was injured. "He's a talented young man," Crabtree said of the player who was both his team's leading rusher and passer Friday. "We like those dual-threat guys."
Martin suffered a knee injury in North Vermillion's second game a year ago and missed the rest of his junior season.
"We had to play a lot of freshmen and sophomores last year [when the Falcons were1-9] and we had a lot of injuries in the junior class," the coach said. "Now we're bigger and stronger."
Crabtree said he like the work of Edney defensively and the play of lineman Weston Rowe on both sides of the ball.
Both teams will open their regular seasons next Friday, West Vigo at home against Washington and North Vermillion at North Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.