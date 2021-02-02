Few high school basketball campaigns were any stranger than that of the West Vigo girls this season and its ending Tuesday night at the Class 3A Edgewood Sectional was no different.
Facing a Brown County team that had beaten them by 31 points in the regular season, the Vikings were very much in the game until the final two minutes of their 63-52 loss and, all things considered, probably should have won the game.
“We let this one got away,” coach Jon Kirchoff agreed after it was over.
West Vigo was hot from the 3-point line — for three quarters, anyway — and had Brown County star Abby Fleetwood in serious foul trouble. But the Vikings never took full advantage of those situations.
For one thing, they were crushed on the backboards — 5-foot-6 Savannah Oden of the Eagles had 17 rebounds and Abby Fleetwood grabbed 11 herself.
“We’re a better rebounding team than what we showed tonight,” Kirchoff said afterward.
There were six ties and 11 lead changes in the first half, but Brown County’s Katie Tipton — a sophomore, as are Oden and Abby Fleetwood — got the first basket of the second half and West Vigo never regained the lead.
It was still a 54-50 game when Kylee Stepp connected from long range with about three minutes to play, but Brown County got the next seven points to put the game away.
The fact that the Vikings shot well for three quarters but went miserably cold in the fourth period was part of the problem, and an early ankle injury to Maci Easton didn’t help either. With Ellie Easton saddled with foul trouble, Kirchoff had to change defensive assignments, although Katelyn Fennell did a good enough job on Abby Fleetwood.
She had 22 points to go along with her 11 rebounds, but the Vikings were hurt by Oden, who scored 10, and Tipton, who had 13 points and eight rebounds of her own.
Adelynn Harris was 4 for 6 from 3-point range in scoring 16 first-half points, while Anna Fleetwood was doing a good job defensively on Stepp. Harris didn’t score in the second half but Stepp took over, finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds, and Fennell scored 11. Maci Easton also gutted her way to nine rebounds of her own.
“[The season] started out ‘Why not us?’ “ said Kirchoff, “and turned into ‘What if?’ “ West Vigo won its first four — perhaps the first girls basketball team in school history to do so — before suffering a spate of injuries that contributed greatly to a nine-game losing streak. Then the Vikings rallied to win three of their last four regular-season games, including a road victory that kept Indian Creek from sharing the Western Indiana Conference championship.
Beating the Eagles, therefore, was a possibility despite the regular-season score — until it wasn’t a possibility in the last two minutes.
“We competed. We left everything out there,” Kirchoff said.
“I cannot say enough about Kylee Stepp [the team’s leading scorer, headed to IU-South Bend], Grace Likens [who set a school record for blocked shots] and Zoe Boatman,” the coach added. “They were my very first class, they bought into what I was selling, and they taught the other kids what winning looks like.”
