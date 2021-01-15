West Vigo loses thriller at Sullivan

For the second time this season, West Vigo played one of the Western Indiana Conference’s best boys high school basketball teams down to the wire.
And for the second time, the Vikings lost by one point.
This time, the final was 55-54 in favor of Sullivan on Friday.
The host Golden Arrows led 46-45 with 6:23 left in the contest, then West Vigo tallied the next five points on a 3-point goal by Cody Bunch and a 12-foot jumper by reserve Ethan Kesler, his only points of the night.
The visitors maintained five-point advantages of 52-47 and 54-49 before the Arrows went to work.
With 1:42 showing on the scoreboard, Braden Flanagan sank three free throws to pull Sullivan within 54-52. With 39.3 seconds remaining, Randy Kelley executed a fielder off a nice nice spin move inside while getting fouled and converted the charity toss to catapult the Arrows on top 55-54.
In the final seconds, West Vigo’s Case Lautenschlager and Gabe Newhouse missed contested shots. But during the battle for the final rebound that caromed out of bounds, possession was awarded to the Vikings with 0.1 seconds left.
After two timeouts, Bunch inbounded from under West Vigo’s own basket, but Kelley grabbed it for a steal as the buzzer sounded to secure the victory for the home team.
“As a coach, I need to do a better job in practice with end-of-game situations,” West Vigo coach Joe Boehler told the Tribune-Star afterward.
Turnovers were a problem for the Vikings most of the night as they committed 16, including eight in the fourth quarter.
Rebounding was not a problem for them, however, as the 6-foot-3 Newhouse grabbed 19 boards to go with his 10 points, two steals and two blocked shots. As a team, West Vigo outrebounded Sullivan 36-23.
“We knew this was going to be a tough game,” Boehler mentioned. “So we spent a lot of time [in practice] emphasizing controlling the boards.”
Flanagan paced the Arrows in scoring with 19 points, Kelley added 13 and Jackson Hills had 10.
Besides Newhouse, the visitors’ other double-figure scorers were Lautenschlager and freshman Zeke Tanoos with 14 points apiece.
“Their record [3-6 overall] is deceiving,” Sullivan coach Jeff Moore said of the Vikings. “They’re going to beat a lot of teams.”
Earlier in the season, Dec. 4 to be exact, West Vigo lost a 43-42 home decision to WIC foe Greencastle, the same team that went on to capture the coveted Wabash Valley Classic championship in late December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.