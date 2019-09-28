As the start of IHSAA soccer sectionals rapidly approaches with every passing day, teams around the state have started their preparation for it, while also looking to win games.
The West Vigo boys and girls teams are no different and it showed in Saturday’s doubleheader against Western Indiana Conference visitor Brown County.
A late second-half score ended the boys game in a 2-2 draw, while a pair of second-half goals for the girls gave them a 2-0 victory.
“It’s always nice to win games leading up toward the sectional, but it’s also nice because this is a WIC game and we haven’t done well in these games in I couldn’t even tell you how long, probably like a decade,” West Vigo girls coach Alicia Lanham said.
The boys kicked the day full of soccer off in the morning.
Brown County got on the board midway through the first half on a penalty kick by Caleb Yeger. The foul call inside the penalty box was discussed thoroughly between the West Vigo coaching staff and the referees, but Brady Cole shrugged it off and later stated “the PK, you can’t argue that. There’s no review in high school soccer.”
He, however, wasn’t quite as forgiving on the second goal the Vikings gave up, which came with 41.5 seconds left before the break.
“I was pretty disappointed with that,” Cole said, “but they proved to me that they could stop it in the second half.”
West Vigo found itself down 2-1 at halftime, with the lone goal by the hosts coming on a long shot by sophomore Monte Walker that left his coach speechless in how he was not only able to get it off, but over the head of the Eagle goalkeeper and into the back of the net.
“It was one of those one-in-a-million chance shots. He’s just that kind of player,” Cole said. “He has all the confidence in the world to take it, otherwise I don’t think he would take it. He just turned and ripped it.”
Neither team could do much offensively for much of the second-half, as the chippiness one would expect in a conference game took over. But, with just over seven minutes left in the game, Lucas Hogue broke lose from a crowd that seemingly had a defender on each side of him.
It was enough space for him to shoot one past Brown County goalkeeper Wyatt Fox for the elusive game-tying goal.
“It was huge,” said Cole of Hogue’s game-tying score. “It goes into that effort umbrella that I talk about all the time with communication.”
The girls game got off to a similar slow start in terms of offensive efficiency, although the Vikings peppered shot after shot at Sarah Callahan in goal.
West Vigo took 18 shots in the initial half of play, but had nothing to show for it, as Callahan was able to save four while the rest soared over the top of the crossbar or wide left and right.
It didn’t take long into the second half for the scoreless deadlock to come to an end.
At the 37:21 mark, Mary Paige Mason booted one out of a scrum of Vikings and Eagles into the net without an issue, giving the Vikings a 1-0 advantage.
Mason, who was moved from the back end of the defense into a goal-scoring position after Abby Scott went out with a season-ending knee injury, was back at it again just 12 minutes later.
This time, Vikings’ leading scorer Corynn DeGroote sent a cross to Mason, who tapped it past the diving Callahan for her first career two-goal game, which put the home team ahead 2-0.
“We’ve kind of been switching the formations around and so Mary Paige has been playing outside midfield – this is probably like her second game – and really working on her positioning and where she needs to be when the ball is on the opposite side of the ball. I think she listened and did that and got her two goals,” Lanham said of Mason’s big day.
West Vigo kept the Eagles off its side of the field most of the day, surrendering just three shots on goal – one of which was saved by goalkeeper Avery Funk – en route to its ninth win of the season.
The victory puts the Vikings on the doorstep of history with two regular season games, as well as postseason play left on the docket. Their next win would mark the program’s first double-digit win season, a significant feat that would mean a great deal to Lanham.
“Being out here and coaching for five years, this is what I’ve been wanting, this is what I wanted to happen. I wanted to have a winning season and for the girls to have a winning season, so getting into the double-digit figure in the wins column is wonderful for us,” she said.
BOYS
Brown County=2=0=—=2
West Vigo=1=1=—=2
BC — Caleb Yeger, 21:25 1H
WV — Monte Walker, 18:22 1H
BC — Sam Normile, 41.5 1H
WV — Lucas Hogue, 7:06 2H
Shots (on goal) — Brown County 18 (12), West Vigo 17 (6).
Next — West Vigo (6-5-3, 1-3-2 Western Indiana Conference) visits Edgewood on Wednesday. Brown County (5-5-2, 3-2-2 WIC) visits Jennings County on Tuesday.
GIRLS
Brown County=0=0=—=0
West Vigo=0=2=—=2
WV — Mary Paige Mason, 37:21 2H
WV — Mason (DeGroote), 25:55 2H
Shots (on goal) — Brown County 4 (3), West Vigo 31 (15).
Next — West Vigo (9-3-1, 4-2 WIC) visits North Knox on Monday. Brown County (1-10-1, 1-5-1 WIC) hosts Greenwood Christian Academy on Tuesday.
