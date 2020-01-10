The parallels between the girls contest and the boys game as West Vigo visited North Putnam in Western Indiana Conference West high school basketball Friday were almost eerie.
Big early leads for the Vikings. Cougar comebacks inspired by West Vigo turnovers. Nail-biting finishes.
But while the Viking girls succeeded almost in spite of themselves, winning 46-44 on some late heroics by freshman Katelyn Fennell, the Viking boys fell 76-73 in overtime despite taking a 12-point lead into the fourth quarter.
After North Putnam's boys got the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to get within 53-52, it appeared the Vikings would still right themselves. Big plays by Kaleb Hannahs and Sean Roberts answered Cougar baskets, and Roberts' cold-blooded 3-pointer with about a minute left made it 67-63. Then West Vigo got the ball back.
But two turnovers turned into a free throw and a game-tying 3-pointer by Mason Brooks with 21 seconds left and Roberts — who had already won two West Vigo games with last-second shots — couldn't come through this time.
West Vigo had 69-67 and 71-70 leads in overtime, but a Brooks 3-pointer and a three-point play from a rare offensive rebound by the Cougars put the home team back ahead. After two free throws by Roberts tied it for the last time, Brooks got an falling-down assist on Aaron Pickel's tie-breaking basket, then stole the in-bounds pass and drew a foul.
"We play well enough to win the game, then we shoot ourselves in the foot," coach Joe Boehler of the Vikings said afterward. "Not the first time it's happened."
Brooks, who finished with a game-high 27 points, was hot early to get the Cougars off to a good start, but a West Vigo defensive switch held him in check for awhile.
The VIkings then hit 10 of 12 second-quarter shots to take a 39-31 halftime lead — Case Lautenschlager turned into the hot player on the court, having 17 points and nine rebounds by intermission — and the lead grew to 53-41 by the end of the third quarter
Lautenschlager finished with 22 points and a game-high 16 rebounds, while Roberts scored 16, Hannahs 14 and Dane Andrews came off the bench for 12. Pickel added 20 points and Zach Huff 15 for the Cougars.
"Case Lautenschlager played lights out for us, and Dane Andrews looks like he's finally coming around [after a football injury]," Boehler said. "There are a lot of guys who can help us, and we're starting to figure that stuff out.
"We just have to take this as a learning process and try to get a little bit better."
In the girls game, the Vikings played a solid first half and took advantage of terrible shooting by the Cougars to take a 25-15 lead.
But, maybe reverting back to their past, they had 15 second-half turnovers, and the Cougars went on a 13-1 run to tie the score 37-37 with 5:13 left.
Adelynn Harris hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer and Fennell — scoreless until the last three minutes of the game — got her team's last six points to avert disaster.
"Katelyn Fennell has ice in her veins," coach Jon Kirchoff said appreciatively after the game. "She's not afraid, and I love that."
Makayla Sweitzer came off the bench for a double-double for West Vigo, scoring 11 points — nine in the first half as the visitors built their lead — and 10 rebounds. Harris also scored 11, Maci Easton had nine rebounds and Kylee Stepp scored only six points but handed out nine assists.
"When we want to play as a team, we are a good team," said Kirchoff, whose Vikings have won four straight. "Winning helps that."
Girls game
WEST VIGO (46) — Steoo 2-10 1-3 6, Fennell 3-5 0-0 6, Likens 2-5 0-2 4, Harris 4-5 0-0 11, E.Easton 2-4 2-4 6, Sweitzer 5-7 1-4 11, M.Easton 1-4 0-2 2, Boatman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-40 FG, 4-15 FT, 46 TP.
NORTH PUTNAM (44) — Miller 0-18 3-5 3, Willis 5-16 2-2 12, Osburn 1-7 2-6 4, Sims 4-10 5-8 16, Tennis 1-7 0-0 3, Christy 1-6 1-2 3, Gibson 0-3 0-0 0, Davies 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 13-69 FG, 13-23 FT, 44 TP.
West Vigo=11=14=12=9=—=46
North Putnam=6=9=18=11=—=44
3-point shooting — WV 4-14 (Harris 3-4, Stepp 1-7, Fennell 0-1, E,Easton 0-1, M.Easton 0-1), NP 5-30 (Sims 3-6, Davies 1-2, Osburn 0-1, Gibson 0-2, Miller 0-3, Christy 0-4, Willis 0-6, Tennis 0-6). Total fouls — WV 17, NP 18. Fouled out — E.Eston. Turnovers — WV 23, NP 11. Rebounds — WV 45 (Sweitzer 10, M.Easton 9, Likens 6, Stepp 5, Fennell 2, Harris 2, Boatman 2, E.Easton, Team 8), NP 53 (Miller 15, Osburn 14). Assists — WV 16 (Stepp 9, M.Easton 3, Fennell, Likens, E.Easton, Sweitzer), NP 9 (Osburn 4). Steals — WV 5 (M.Easton 2, Stepp, E.Easton, Boatman), NP 10 (Miller 3, Tennis 3). Blocks — WV 8 (Likens 4, M.Easton 2, Harris, Sweitzer), NP 1 (Miller).
Next — West Vigo (8-9, 1-3 WICW) plays Tuesday at Cloverdale. North Putnam (9-9, 1-3) hosts Greencastle next Friday.
Boys game
WEST VIGO (73) — Roberts 6-12 3-4 16, Lautenschlager 10-16 1-2 22, Newhouse 2-3 0-0 5, Hannahs 6-13 1-1 14, Stephens 0-2 2-2 2, Holman 1-2 0-0 2, Page 0-1 0-0 0, Burgess 0-1 0-0 0, Andrews 6-8 0-0 12. Totals 31-58 FG, 7-9 FT, 73 TP.
NORTH PUTNAM (76) — Brooks 7-17 8-14 27, Pickel 8-11 0-0 20, Spencer 2-2 4-5 8, Huffman 1-5 0-0 3, Huff 6-11 0-0 15, Lyons 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 25-51 FG, 12-19 FT, 76 TP.
West Vigo=16=23=14=14=6=—=73
North Putnam=20=11=10=26=9=—=76
3-point shooting — WV 4-15 (Newhouse 1-1, Roberts 1-3, Lautenschlager 1-3, Hannahs 1-6, Holman 0-1, Burgess 0-1), NP 14-38 (Brooks 5-14, Pickel 4-7, Huff 3-7, Lyons 1-4, Huffman 1-5). Total fouls — WV 16, NP 13. Fouled out — Lautenschlager. Turnovers — WV 19, NP 11. Rebounds — WV 39 (Lautenschlager 16, Hannahs 5, Roberts 4, Andrews 4, Newhouse 2, Stephens 2, Holman, Team 5), NP 23 (Brooks 6). Assists — WV 19 (Hannahs 5, Stephens 5, Lautenschlager 3, Page 2, Andrews 2, Roberts, Newhouse), NP 14 (Huff 5). Steals — WV 5 (Stephens 2, Roberts, Hannahs, Andrews), NP 6 (Brooks 2, Lyons 2). Blocks — WV 1 (Lautenschlager), NP 1 (Brooks).
Next — West Vigo (4-8, 0-4 WICW) hosts Sullivan next Friday. North Putnam (6-7, 2-2) hosts Greencastle that night.
