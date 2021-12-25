One of these years at the Classic? West Vigo's day will come.
The Vikings have taken some decent teams into the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic, only to be undone by bad luck, or in many cases, a gauntlet of other contenders in their way.
This season might prove to be the most promising chance yet for the Vikings. West Vigo takes a 5-2 record in the Classic, including a 4-1 record in the Western Indiana Conference.
Is this the year for the west siders? Here's five things to know about West Vigo going into the tournament.
5. Big win total — West Vigo hasn't gone into a Classic with five wins on the docket since 2011 when the Vikings were also 5-2. In that season, West Vigo won its first two games handily before running into eventual tournament champion Terre Haute North in the semifinal. The Vikings then fell in the third-place game to Marshall.
Though 2011 was the last time West Vigo had five wins going into a Classic, it has had a better winning percentage going into the tournament since then. In 2016, West Vigo was 4-1 going into its Classic adventure.
4. Boehler has been around the block — West Vigo coach Joe Boehler took over the Vikings during the 2008-09 season. The only coaches in the Classic field that have coached more games in the tournament are Sullivan's Jeff Moore, Casey's Tom Brannan (at two schools) and Terre Haute North's Todd Woelfle, who started the same year as Boehler did, but who has coached in more Classic games. Boehler is 18-25 all-time in the Classic.
Boehler has lasted long enough at West Vigo to see his son, Talan, suit up for the Vikings this season as a freshman guard.
3. Way back when — West Vigo's best moment in the Classic arguably came in 2006 when it won the consolation championship. Coached that season by Tommy Thornton, the Vikings lost 56-43 to Terre Haute South in the first round, but then went on to beat Rockville, Turkey Run and Sullivan to claim the consolation trophy.
The most memorable game came against the Rox, a 67-61 overtime victory. The hero in that game was freshman Tyler Wampler, who converted the tying layup and winning free throw with 5 seconds left. Wampler later went on to play baseball with distinction for the Vikings, Indiana State and with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.
2. Diverse attack — You can't key on a single Viking as six different players have reached double-figure scoring this season. Zeke Tanoos, West Vigo's leading scorer at 12.1 points per game, has naturally done it the most with five double-digit scoring showings. Whyatt Easton (9.4) has done it three times. Ian Beaver (7.7) and Ethan Kesler (6.8) have each reached double-figures twice. Connor Martin (6.8) and Talan Boehler (4.1) have done it once.
West Vigo's balance goes beyond just individuals in individual games. The Vikings have been remarkable consistent in spreading the wealth. In four of the seven games West Vigo has played, three players have scored nine or more. The Vikings have also done a good job holding foes off the scoreboard, giving up 46.9 points per contest.
1. Shooters to spare — Before the season, Boehler said he felt good about having more shooting options this season. So far, he's proven to be prophetic. Six different Vikings have connected from 3-point range.
Martin is the only Viking who's connected from long range in all seven games. Kesler is good for two 3-pointers roughly every other game. Tanoos was hot early, making all nine of his 3-pointers in the first five games, so the sophomore is likely due for a breakout. Easton, Boehler and Jensen Turner have to be respected from long range too.
