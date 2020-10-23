Because sacks count as rushing yards in high school football, West Vigo had a total of minus-3 yards on the ground in the first half.
Then quarterback Kaleb Marrs completed only one of his first 12 passes in the second half as the Vikings trailed Class 3A No. 12-ranked Indianapolis Ritter on Friday at Jay Barrett Field.
So West Vigo probably got clobbered, right?
Nope.
Despite a few statistical imperfections, Marrs fired a 12-yard touchdown strike to Cayden Cinotto with 21.7 seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 14-14. The extra-point attempt was blocked, however, forcing overtime.
After the Vikings failed to produce points in their four downs starting from the opposing 10-yard line in OT, they held Ritter to three uneventful offensive plays before Ben Valle booted a 30-yard field goal to keep the Raiders alive in Sectional 29 with a hard-fought 17-14 victory.
The Vikings scored early, with Zander Wilbur blocking a punt from the Ritter 19. As the ball rolled out of the end zone before a player from either team could recover it, a safety resulted and West Vigo led 2-0.
The home team boosted its advantage to 8-0 on the last play of the first period. Marrs completed a short toss to speedy DeShaun Lowe, who zig-zagged and tippy-toed up the right sideline to finish off a 70-yard touchdown. The ensuing extra-point kick was blocked as well, however.
Ritter opened the second quarter with an 11-play (all runs), 57-yard drive that culminated with a 3-yard TD burst by Ashton Hall, a 5-foot-9, 200-pound human bowling ball. The Raiders tried to pass for 2 points and failed, allowing West Vigo to maintain an 8-6 lead midway through the second frame.
With 6:51 remaining in the third quarter, the visitors took their first lead of the night — 14-8 — on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Justin Browder and a 2-point conversion run by Hall.
West Vigo struggled to keep its aerial attack active in the second half. But after the Vikings stopped Browder on a fourth-and-2 run at the home team’s 20, Marrs started racking up completions.
Helping the Vikings march to the Ritter 12 in the final minutes were three — yes, three — pass-interference penalties against the visitors. That’s when Marrs fired a strike to a leaping Cinotto in the middle of defenders in the middle of the end zone to tie the score.
But on West Vigo’s extra-point attempt, Ritter defenders crashed through the line so fast that they were there to block it almost before kicker Rhyan Shaffer could start swinging his leg forward.
Still in regulation, Cinotto intercepted Browder and returned the ball to the Ritter 24. But two incomplete passes forced OT and what followed ended the Vikings’ season at 5-4.
Indpls. Ritter=0=6=8=0=3=—=17
West Vigo=8=0=0=6=0=—=14
WV — Safety, Wilbur blocked Ritter punt out of end zone, 9:39 1Q
WV — Lowe 70 pass from Marrs (kick blocked), 0:08 1Q
IR — Hall 3 run (pass failed), 6:13 2Q
IR — Browder 1 run (Hall run), 6:51 3Q
WV — Cinotto 12 pass from Marrs (kick blocked), 0:21 4Q
IR — FG Valle 30, OT
Next — Ritter (6-2) will play host to undefeated Danville next Friday. West Vigo finished 5-4.
