Coming off two straight winning seasons, the West Vigo High School football program hopes to take another step upward under the guidance of 17th-year head coach Jeff Cobb.
A Western Indiana Conference (WIC) Green Division first-place finish would be nice, for example. The Vikings (4-1 WIC Green, 5-4 overall) finished one game behind division leader South Putnam in 2020.
“We return a large number of starters who have a lot of experience over the last two years,” Cobb told the Tribune-Star this week. “This team showed what they could do in the sectional [last year], taking No. 11-ranked Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter to overtime before losing on a field goal. This team has what it takes if they can come together as a team.”
West Vigo’s offense probably will be led by junior Kaleb Marrs, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound quarterback who started most of last season.
“Our offensive line returns three of five starters from last year, led by Garrett Skelton [a 5-11, 185-pound junior] and Kaden Whitaker [a 6-3, 250-pound senior],” Cobb continued. “Tight ends will be Carter Murphy [a 6-2, 225-pound junior], Isaac Vermillion [a 6-0 165-pound junior] and Nick Lindsey [a 6-3, 180-pound senior], who also will serve at backup QB.
“Running backs will be senior Peyton Clerk [a 5-9, 155-pound returnee], Preston Montgomery [a 6-0, 205-pound junior] and DeShaun Lowe [a 5-8, 160-pound junior]. Fullbacks will be Rhyan Shaffer [a 5-10, 175-pound junior] and Brock Higgins [a 5-8, 200-pound junior].
“Wide receiver is perhaps our most experienced position group with seniors Jerome Blevins [a 5-11, 155-pound returnee] and Jacob Barnes [5-8, 140] and juniors Lowe, Eli Roach [a 5-8, 150-pound junior] and Brian Chesshir [a 6-0, 166-pound junior].”
On defense, Cobb said, the Vikings will be led by “a fast and physical line” consisting of Montgomery, Murphy and Gabe Skelton (a 6-3, 235-pound sophomore).
“Inside linebackers will be Garrett Skelton, Rylan Hendricks [a 5-8, 175-pound senior] and Higgins,” Cobb mentioned. “Outside linebackers will be Lowe, Shaffer, Chesshir and Lindsey. Our secondary returns all three starters in Clerk, Blevins and Barnes along with Roach in the rotation.”
Cobb named other WIC Green foes to watch out for as Greencastle and South Putnam.
