Now in his 15th season at the helm, Jeff Cobb wasn't particularly pleased with the 3-7 record that his West Vigo High School football squad compiled in 2018.
But the experience that his underclassmen gained last season should greatly benefit the 2019 group, which gets started for real Friday night at North Central.
"We have a very strong senior class," Cobb emphasized. "Most of them have played significant amounts of varsity time since their sophomore year. And behind them, we've got a very large junior class of 23 kids. So with those two combinations ... you win with depth and experience."
On offense, Dane Andrews — a 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior — has returned to start at quarterback.
"He's put in a lot of time over the summer and in the offseason," Cobb told the Tribune-Star. "He's really improved his game. We're expecting big things from Dane. He's making wiser decisions and staying calmer in the pocket."
The primary backups for Andrews are freshman Kaleb Marrs and sophomore Nick Lindsey.
Taking most of the handoffs and pitchouts should be returning starter Braxton Gabbard (6-0, 185, senior) and Jarrell Sholar (5-8, 170, junior) at running back.
"Braxton is more of the stronger, run-over-people type of runner," Cobb said. "Jarrell is more of a slashing type of runner. They're both going to split time at running back because both will be playing defense as well."
Lining up at wide receivers will be seniors Brandon Stroud (6-0, 180) and Kaleb Hannahs (6-0, 185). Both are returning starters.
The Vikings also have two slot backs likely to get into the mix — junior Zander Wilbur (5-10, 165) and freshman Deshaun Lowe (5-8, 150) — along with junior H-back Cayden Cinotto (5-11, 175).
Anchoring the offensive line is four-year starter Ethan Burgess (6-2, 260) at guard after playing tackle in 2018.
"He's put in a lot of time and attended like nine camps in the offseason," Cobb noted. "And he's put on about 30 or 40 pounds of mostly muscle weight."
West Vigo's other starting guard is junior returnee Ethan Wyrick (5-10, 220). At one of the tackle positions is freshman Garrett Skelton (5-10, 170), while junior Trey Simpson (5-10, 185) will line up at center after playing tackle last season. Cobb said the other starting tackle is being determined during practices this week.
"We've got a lot of experience and speed on our offense," Cobb summarized. "We just need to solidify our offensive line to be able to protect our quarterback. But there's a lot of potential with this group."
Cobb said senior Clae Burson, a member of the West Vigo boys soccer team, and sophomore Peyton Clerk will handle placekicking and punting responsibilities respectively.
Turning to defense, the line will include returning starters Burgess and Wyrick at tackles and Gabbard at noseguard. Junior Peyton McCullough (5-10, 240) also should see time in the trenches.
Seniors Kyle McCalister (5-10, 175) and Braeden Hamrick (5-11, 195) are back to start again at inside linebackers and they'll be joined by junior returning starter Shea Andrews (6-1, 210), Dane's younger brother. Cobb named the two outside linebackers as Cinotto and Hannahs, also previous defensive starters.
Sholar and Stroud have returned to start at cornerbacks, with first-year starter Wilbur giving it a try at safety.
"Our [defensive] guys are a lot stronger and a lot more experienced," Cobb assessed. "The team speed, I think, is a big improvement for us across the board."
Asked about the Western Indiana Conference, where West Vigo competes in the six-team West Division, Cobb believes Indian Creek (East) and Sullivan (West) are the likely favorites to win their divisions in 2019.
"I would put us up there too, just because we have so many returning players," he added. "But we're going to have to really take care of it on the field."
