Your first year as a new football coach is always eventful, but new West Vigo football coach Aaron Clements has had a week of renewal that would be crazy by anyone's standards.
As he prepares to lead West Vigo for its season opener on Friday at South Vermillion, Clements has also split his time between his duties at Jay Barrett Field and his much more important responsibility as a new father.
Clements missed West Vigo's scrimmage against North Vermillion last Friday as his wife was induced late on Thursday. Wife and baby daughter are fine. Clements is hanging in there too.
"We got the call on Thursday that they were ready to induce. We had plans ready to go in case that happened. The coaches knew what they would need to do, so that was a smooth transition for them. The kids did a good job handling it," said Clements, who unsurprising said sleep was at a minimum at present
Clements was encouraged by what he saw on film from the Friday scrimmage he was unable to attend.
"After watching the film, I saw some good things and some things that needed to be fixed. There wasn't anything major, in terms of flaws, effort or competing, that stood out. Everything we saw were fixable mistakes. We're pretty happy with where we're at," said Clements, who noted that mistakes made were "full speed" ones, meaning, they're correctable.
As for the Vikings? Clements leads a team that was 3-5 in 2021. While quarterback Kaleb Marrs is back, many of those he handed off to or throw to are not. Nick Lindsey, Jerome Blevins, Jacob Barnes and Peyton Clerk all graduated.
Marrs showed good poise in the Vikings' scrimmage, completing nearly all of his passes on rollouts, designed or not.
"Kaleb is a big key. He's making the reads and the choices and the offense is on his shoulders. If he makes the right reads, we're going to go with him," Clements said.
Surrounding Marrs is a mix of veterans and newcomers. The running back position was shared by senior Rhyan Shaffer and sophomore Jacob Dewey on Friday. Dewey is the youngest member of West Vigo's leadership council.
Wingbacks on Friday were veteran Eli Roach and freshman Ryan Cobb. Senior Deandre Lowe, Tyree Cuffle and Tristan Cooper played at the receiver spots when the 1s were on the field.
The offensive line has three seniors — guards Preston Montgomery, Garrett Skelton and center Region Hendricks. Sophomore Hunter Callahan (tackle) and junior Gabe Skelton (guard) man the other line spots. Clements also said Nick Dunkin will be involved.
"As they go, we go," Clements said.
Many players will play both ways. Montgomery and Gabe Skelton will play defensive end. Dunkin and Kayden Raffeo manned the inside defensive line spots. Also involved will be Hendricks and Callahan.
Garrett Skelton, Dewey, Shaffer and freshman Freddie Kuhn will play linebacker. Clements said Dunkin could see time there too.
Defensive backs include Lowe, Roach, Cobb, Cuffle, Cooper and Shaffer.
West Vigo is in the Western Indiana Conference Green Division, comprised of smaller schools. Still, the rest of the slate includes powers like Northview, Sullivan, South Vermillion and Parke Heritage, so nothing will come easy.
"We're like most in that everyone's goal is to win conference, but the No. 1 goal is to compete as hard as they can," Clements said.
