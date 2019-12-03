Despite a strong first-half of regulation from the West Vigo High School boys basketball team, the Vikings fell in their Tuesday night showdown at Casey 55-48. West Vigo coach Joe Boehler liked what he saw early but knows that there is room to grow for his team, especially late in games.
“This is a really tough place to play and [Casey] coach [Tom] Brannan always puts a good team out on the floor,” Boehler said.
“This is part of the growing process. The game is 32 minutes long and I thought we played a good 16 minutes but we will be back at it again this weekend.”
The Vikings silenced the gym early in the contest, jumping out to a 10-2 lead behind six points from junior Gabe Newhouse and three forced turnovers from the Warriors. Casey began to sink into a rhythm offensively through the remainder of the first quarter but was unable to stop the ensuing West Vigo attack as the Vikings took a 23-12 lead heading into the second quarter.
Casey’s resilience was apparent early the Warriors opened up a 14-0 run to start the second period and take a 24-23 lead. Casey dominated in the paint, scoring 23 of those points within three feet of the rim as Warrior junior Will Hosselton and sophomore Jackson Hills paced the team with 20 of those points.
West Vigo bounced back, scoring on a floating jumpshot from senior Sean Roberts. The Vikings used the slight shift in momentum to hold onto its lead with a 34-29 halftime advantage. Roberts led the team in every category with 21 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
Casey entered the second half on a tear, using its physicality to body its visitors throughout the period. The Warriors continued to take to the paint, outscoring the Vikings 17-5 in the third quarter and taking a 46-39 lead heading into the fourth.
With its back against the wall, West Vigo began to chip away at the Warrior lead, trimming the deficit to 47-43 with just over four minutes remaining. Viking foul trouble and turnovers continued to haunt the team into the fourth quarter as Casey continued to force West Vigo to give up possessions.
A 3-point shot from Viking junior Case Lautenschlager with nine seconds left pulled West Vigo within 55-48, mirroring the eventual final score. Casey was led by a balanced attack from Noah Livingston with 17 points, Hills with 14 and Hosselton with 13.
“This game was a war for us last year and it was this year,” Brannan said. “Even when down early, our guys showed a lot of character tonight and persevered and pushed through it.”
