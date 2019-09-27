The West Vigo High School football team got off to a sluggish start Friday night as it hosted South Putnam, never fully recovering in a 27-22 loss.
Vikings coach Jeff Cobb noted that the team needs to move forward and correct its mistakes through six weeks of the season.
“We had several breakdowns at inopportune times and you can’t give a good team like South Putnam a 15-0 lead,” Cobb said. “There are a lot of things that we are going to improve on and go week to week.”
South Putnam (4-2) was quick to get things rolling in the opening quarter, gashing the West Vigo defense on the ground.
The Eagles drew blood first in the game, scoring on a one-yard run from sophomore Matthew Goodpaster with 3:05 left in the first quarter.
After a quick Viking drive ended with a punt, South Putnam drove down the field again, this time scoring on a 34-yard pass from junior Riley Stone to junior Hayden Switzer.
West Vigo (4-2) refused to roll over though, putting together a strong drive as the offense turned to the aerial attack, hitting senior Kaleb Hannahs several times. The West Vigo punt unit helped to flip the momentum as well as sophomore Peyton Clerk took off on a fourth-down fake punt to capture a first down. The Vikings capped the drive with a 20-yard pass from senior Dane Andrews to senior Brandon Stroud.
A flurry of penalties struck the Eagle offense on the ensuing drive, resulting in a turnover-on-downs to West Vigo. With time ticking down before the halftime break, the Vikings pushed the pace down the field as Andrews found junior Shea Andrews down the sideline to the one-yard line.
On the next play, Andrews kept the ball and bounced outside before diving into the end zone to tie the game at 15-15 with 1:41 left before halftime. A furious South Putnam drive ended with nothing to show for it as West Vigo kept pressure on Stone to get rid of the ball.
The third quarter proved to be a gridlock for either offense, as both teams struggled to successfully move the ball into opponent territory. The defensive units for the Vikings and Eagles flourished, refusing to break on multiple third down possessions.
After a scoreless third quarter, South Putnam managed to tear through the West Vigo secondary as Goodpaster ran seemingly at will. The Eagles set themselves up with a first-and-goal before scoring on a one-yard run from Gilliland with 8:18 left in the game.
West Vigo gave a valiant effort to move the ball up the field, but was unable to accumulate anything positive before handing the ball back to the visiting Eagles. A handoff to Goodpaster turned south for West Vigo quickly as he cut down the middle of the field for a 58-yard touchdown run to put South Putnam up 27-15 with 3:53 remaining. Goodplaster finished the contest with 173 rushing yards on 28 carries.
The fighting spirit burned on in the Viking huddle though when, after several rushed incompletions, a dart down the seam from Andrews landed in the arms of Shea Andrews who bullied his way in for a 43-yard touchdown catch. The score put West Vigo within one score at 27-22, but a failed onside kick allowed South Putnam to run the clock out.
“This group of kids, they just keep fighting,” Cobb said. “That is what I love about them and we are going to continue to work and get better every week.”
West Vigo 0 15 0 7 — 22
South Putnam 8 7 0 12 — 27
SP – Goodplaster 1 run (conversion good) 3:05 1Q.
SP – Switzer 34 pass from Stone (Gregory kick) 9:20 2Q.
WV – Stroud 20 pass from D.Andrews (Burson kick) 6:20 2Q.
WV – D.Andrews 1 run (S.Andrews from D.Andrews.) 1:41 2Q.
SP – Gilliland 1 run (kick failed) 8:18 4Q.
SP – Goodplaster 58 run (kick failed) 3:53 4Q.
WV – S.Andrews 43 pass from D.Andrews (kick failed) 2:01 4Q.
WV SP
First Downs 8 14
Rush.-Yds 18 203
Rec.-Yds 184 152
C-A-I 11-23-2 8-24-0
Fumb./Lost 1-0 1-1
Punts/Yds 7-36.4 3-25.6
Pens/Yds 6-32 8-65
Individual statistics
Rushing – West Vigo: D.Andrews 13-9, Gabbard 4-10, Wilbur 1-(-4), McCalister 1-(-2), Clark 1-5. South Putnam: Goodplaster 28-173, Gilliland 8-33, Stone 4-(-3).
Passing – West Vigo: D.Andrews 11-23-2 184. South Putnam: Stone 8-24-0 152.
Receiving – West Vigo: Hannahs 5-52, Cinotto 1-9, Stroud 1-20, Gabbard 1-18, Shea Andrews 2-81, Lowe 1-4.
Next – West Vigo (4-2) plays again next Friday night as the Vikings host North Putnam. South Putnam (4-2) plays at home that same night against Sullivan.
