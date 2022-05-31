Indianapolis Cathedral scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to break open a close game against West Vigo in high school softball Tuesday evening, giving the Irish a deceiving 9-0 victory for the Class 3A regional championship.
Hard-throwing sophomore pitcher Jade Slone of Cathedral retired the first nine Vikings in order, and drove in the only run her team would need with a first-inning single.
The Irish led only 1-0 after three innings, and added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to get a little breathing room.
West Vigo had a potential rally thwarted in the bottom of the fourth inning as Carlea Funk's hard line drive was caught in center field and converted into a double play. The Vikings left the bases loaded in the fifth inning and got their first two runners on in the sixth inning.
The Vikings couldn't produce any runs from those rallies, however.
West Vigo coach Chris Nidiffer agreed the contest was much closer than the final score indicated.
"That was more than likely a 3-0 game," he said. "When we were hitting the ball, we were just sitting right to them. They had the big ending there at the end, but the girls fought all the way until the end."
Cathedral, ranked No. 7 in Class 3A, improved to 20-9 with the win and will play in the Brown County Semistate on Saturday.
West Vigo finished its season at 19-13, and Nidiffer could not be prouder of his team.
"This is one of the best teams that I've been a part of in the four years I've been here," he said. "It hurts to end it this way, but the girls battled. They got their sectional championship."
The Vikings lose five seniors in Molly Rohrbach, Ashtyn Shaw, Adelynn Harris, Morgan Dycus and Ashley Dunkin — but return several big contributors from this year's squad.
"We've got a good group of sophomores who are now juniors, so we're looking forward to a little bit of a repeat next year."
