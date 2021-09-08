Unbeaten Northview was looking for another high school football opponent for Friday night after West Vigo announced Wednesday that it would not be playing.
"Although we only have one COVID-positive player, we are concerned with being able to play Friday's game with our available players. To give Northview a chance to potentially find a game, West Vigo will NOT be playing Friday night at Northview," the Vikings announced Wednesday evening on Twitter.
Coach Jeff Cobb expounded on that statement later.
"We have had a singular COVID situation this week, as well as others who are ill," he said. "We are at the point in the school year where kids normally get sick . . . the last thing we want to do is cancel a game against a rival. But nobody's health is worth [risking]."
This is the second game the Vikings will miss so far this fall, after their opener was canceled because of illness within the Washington High School team.
"West Vigo has lost two games in the last two years [including the 2020 season opener] because of illness/COVID on other teams, including a homecoming game," Cobb added, "and we understand this is where we are now, unfortunately."
"It's a tough situation," said Northview athletic director Scott Buell. "COVID has created daily issues that we have never had to deal with before, creating tremendous strain on everyone.
"Since [West Vigo athletic director] Kenny [Pearson] called me this afternoon, we have been working to find a game. I thought we might have someone local to play, but that didn't work out. Now we are having to look at a couple of options that are both three hours away. Not sure if we can make those work with transportation issues."
Buell was still working the phones and emails, he added.
West Vigo is the latest Wabash Valley team to be affected, but certainly not the only one. North Central had to cancel its game two weeks ago, Riverton Parke came up short of players early Friday of last week and Attica hasn't played since the first week of the season and won't this week.
South Vermillion found a last-minute opponent last week to replace Riverton Parke, and Parke Heritage will be playing at Tuscola, Ill., on Friday when the Wolves were scheduled to play Attica. Sullivan was short of players but still played last week against Northview.
