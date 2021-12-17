West Vigo boys win; Viking girls fall to South Putnam

Both West Vigo High School basketball teams had a little trouble handling prosperity Friday night in Western Indiana Conference games at South Putnam.
For the Viking boys, it didn’t matter — although it threatened to. After having 17-point leads on five occasions, they were ahead by just seven in the last minute of the game before scoring the last seven points for a 57-43 lead.
West Vigo’s girls weren’t as fortunate. After a dominant third quarter, in which the Vikings allowed the host Eagles just one point, the final period was a complete opposite and South Putnam emerged with a 38-31 win.
West Vigo’s boys couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start. The Vikings had an 18-4 lead before South Putnam’s Drew Hill hit a 3-pointer in the final second, and it was 24-7, 26-9 and 28-11 in the second period before the Eagles crept back to within 31-16 at the half.
“We came out with a lot of energy and intensity,” coach Joe Boehler said later. “We created some turnovers that led to easy baskets.”
The VIkings weren’t the same team the last two quarters, however. Although the 17-point leads appeared again at 37-20 and 39-22, the Eagles got the first seven points of the fourth quarter to get within 42-34 and it was a game the rest of the way.
It was 50-43 in West Vigo’s favor after a basket by South Putnam’s Josh Hammond, but the Vikings closed out the game with five free throws and a recovery and layup by Jensen Turner.
“We came on the road and got a conference win — a double-digit conference win — and we’re feeling good about that,” coach Boehler said. “Maybe in the second half we got complacent . . . We got a little bit careless, and we had guys open but fumbled the pass, or had good looks we didn’t knock down.”
Coach Boehler said he never got too worried down the stretch.
“I had confidence in my guys,” he said. “And in the locker room right now, they’re kind of upset. They feel they can play better, and I’m pretty excited to know that my kids know they can get better.”
Connor Martin had a career-high 15 points — 10 in the first-quarter explosion — and three steals to lead the Vikings, while Whyatt Easton scored 12, including eight straight crucial free throws in the fourth quarter.
Zeke Tanoos scored nine with a game-high eight rebounds and Ian Beaver also had nine for West Vigo. Eli Smith scored 15 for the Eagles.
In the girls game, West Vigo shook off a cold first quarter to dominate the second and third periods. After trailing 10-4 after eight minutes, the Vikings held the Eagles to 1-for-19 shooting the next two quarters (and 21% for the game) to pull within 18-17 at halftime and take a 27-19 lead after three quarters.
But in the disastrous fourth quarter, West Vigo couldn’t keep South Putnam’s Brie Miller off the backboards or the foul line. She had 10 points — despite 2-for-8 shooting from the field — and five rebounds in the fourth quarter, part of game-high totals of 22 points and 12 rebounds.
South Putnam got the first 11 points of the fourth quarter for a 30-27 lead. Two free throws by West Vigo’s Katelyn Fennell made it 30-29 with 4:16 left in the game, but the Vikings didn’t score again until the final minute. It was still 33-31 after a basket by Ellie Easton, but the Eagles hit 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch.
“I was pleased that we came out in the third quarter and played well,” coach Jon Kirchner said afterward, “but down the stretch it was like we were afraid to win. We did some things we hadn’t done in a long time.”
Ellie Easton was West Vigo’s leading scorer with 11 as the Viking losing streak reached three (after six straight wins). Fennell scored nine with six rebounds and six steals, Maci Easton had nine rebounds and Kenzye Knopp also had six steals. Lilly Vittetow came off the bench to complement Miller with eight points and eight rebounds for the Eagles.
