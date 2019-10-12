The West Vigo High School boys soccer program captured the Class 2A Edgewood Sectional championship Saturday afternoon, beating South Vermillion in penalty kicks at 5-4.
West Vigo coach Brady Cole believes the fact that the Vikings and Wildcats clawed at each other through a combined 94 minutes of action before winning in penalty kicks shows the true grit and endurance behind his team.
“We kept knocking on the door, but this team kept pushing through,” Cole said. “I couldn’t be more proud of this group and to come out here this way and win, that’s just pure mental toughness.”
West Vigo (10-6-3) was slow out of the gate, giving up several shots on goal to South Vermillion early. The Wildcats used an aggressive offensive effort to keep the Vikings on their heels, including a crossing pass to sophomore Bryce MacLaren, who had his shot scooped up by Viking goalkeeper Aiden Rubinacci.
The teams entered halftime knotted at zero and several adjustments heading into the second half allowed West Vigo to flip the switch offensively. Despite the Vikings outshooting the Wildcats in the second 40 minutes, the gridlocked defenses refused to break as the game entered the first of two overtime periods to come.
South Vermillion (3-9-1) pushed the pace in overtime and was firm in not allowing West Vigo many possessions. The Wildcats had several opportune looks at the net in the extra time, with a shot from sophomore Cale Royer sailing just over the crossbar as time wound down in the second OT, ultimately resulting in penalty kicks to decide the sectional championship.
The Wildcats kicked first as Knic Royer drilled his first shot past Rubinacci. West Vigo answered off the leg of Ian Beaver to even the tally. Cale Royer and Luke Higgins made their next shots for South Vermillion, with West Vigo’s Lucas Hogue and Monte Walker returning the favor.
Fourth in the lineup for the Wildcats was Bryce Maclaren, whose kick would have found the twine were it not for the quick reaction and save of Rubinacci. Andy Myers put the Vikings ahead as South Vermillion senior Logan Maclaren made his next shot to keep the Wildcats in contention. However, a goal from junior Johnathan Otte secured the sectional championship victory for the Vikings, the first for West Vigo boys soccer since 2011.
“All credit to West Vigo, they came out and executed really well,” South Vermillion coach Juan Montanez said. “We had some chances to score through the game, but this is a young team and we will be back again. I couldn’t be more proud of the boys.”
West Vigo 5, South Vermillion 4
West Vigo=0=0=0=0=—=5
South Vermillion=0=0=0=0=—=4
Penalty goals – West Vigo: Ian Beaver, Lucas Hogue, Monte Walker, Andy Myers, Johnathan Otte. South Vermillion: Knic Royer, Cale Royer, Luke Higgins, Logan Maclaren.
Shots – West Vigo 9, South Vermillion 9.
Corners – West Vigo 3, South Vermillion 0.
Next – West Vigo (10-6-3) will play in the Heritage Hills Regional at 10 a.m. Saturday. Its opponent has yet to be determined. South Vermillion ended its season at 3-9-1.
