Playing in its own invitational tournament on a hot, sunny Saturday morning and early afternoon, West Vigo High School's boys tennis team earned its first victory of the season — a 5-0 decision over White River Valley — before the host Vikings lost to eventual tourney champion Covington 3-2.
Five days earlier, West Vigo had lost to Covington by the same score. But all of the wins and losses did not occur at the same singles/doubles positions on Saturday.
That tells West Vigo coach Janet Rowe that her team is not being dominated by the Trojans, so their next matchup — if there is one — could go in the Vikings' favor.
On Saturday, West Vigo No. 1 singles player Dylan Lemon won both of his matches, needing only two sets each against WRV and Covington.
"I thought I played all right in the first match," Lemon told the Tribune-Star afterward. "My second match [against formidable Covington opponent Calvin Springer], I was a little bit more tense, especially as it got later on."
Springer ended up retiring during the second set with an unspecified injury as Lemon led 6-3, 5-5.
Still, for Lemon, a win's a win. That improved his personal season record to 5-0.
Asked about the shutout win over WRV, in which the Vikings lost only 11 games and zero sets, Rowe replied: "They all played really well. It gave them a lot of confidence."
Even though a potential triumph over Covington slipped through the cracks, Rowe said she thought all of her singles and doubles players performed well overall Saturday.
"I feel like we need to work on our serves," she mentioned, "and bypassing the net man from the baseline on doubles."
Regarding any possible COVID-19 effects on the season so far — you didn't think you could get through an entire sports story without at least one reference to the coronavirus, did you? — Lemon said he wears his face mask at all times when he's not playing.
What about the traditional hand shake between opponents at the end of a match?
"If we do anything, we kinda high-five with the rackets," Lemon explained. "That's about it."
