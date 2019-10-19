The sense of awe and magic surrounding the West Vigo boys’ soccer program, which captured its first sectional championship since 2011 a week ago, finally ran out Saturday morning as the Vikings fell 3-0 to Madison in the IHSAA Class 2A Regional semifinal at Heritage Hill High School.
West Vigo coach Brady Cole, who finished his second season at the helm of Viking program, believes that his team's response needed to be greater in the face of adversity.
“Every team has a plan until they get smacked in the mouth and we got hit early and couldn’t catch up,” Cole said. “This team, though, and these seniors, the way they have played all season has been awesome to watch.”
West Vigo (10-7-3) got into trouble early despite a shot on goal from Lucas Hogue in the first minute of play. The Viking defense reeled on the ensuing Madison possession and ceded inside leverage near the goal to a Cub attacker before a quick pass and shot from Adriano Martinez left West Vigo down 1-0 in the third minute.
The Vikings continued to be aggressive with the ball through the first half, nearly tying the game after a breakaway shot by Monte Walker. The attempt bounced through the Madison goalkeeper’s hands before ricocheting off the left post and being covered up by the Cubs. The two clubs entered the halftime break with three shots on goal each.
Madison (13-6-2) came out of the break with a fire, rattling off three shots on goal in six minutes to put West Vigo on its heels.
The Viking effort was struck by another swinging blow in the 16th minute of the second half. The Cubs drew the West Vigo defense to one side before a tap across West Vigo goalkeeper Aiden Rubinacci’s face ended in another goal for Martinez and a 2-0 lead for Madison.
With time quickly fading for a Viking rally, West Vigo’s struggles moving the ball grew more apparent. Multiple turnovers and difficulty retaining possession haunted the Vikings as Walker seemed to be one of the only glimmers of an attack in the second half.
West Vigo managed to get just one shot on goal off in the final 40 minutes of regulation, coming with 4:25 left in the contest off of the foot of Andy Myers.
Madison stuck the final dagger in West Vigo with 2:40 remaining as Gonzalo Lobato scored to secure a 3-0 victory for the Cubs.
“This was a great year and we battled through a lot of adversity,” Rubinacci said. “No one expected us to win sectional this year and we did that. We came in here today and wanted it but just didn’t quite play well enough.”
With an underclassmen-studded roster returning next season, Cole is excited about what is to come for the Vikings.
“Getting here for the first time since 2011, these guys have seen what it is like to get here,” Cole said. “We want to get back here and make this the standard for West Vigo soccer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.