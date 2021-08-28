Both individual winners in the 5-kilometer varsity races had built comfortable margins before crossing their finish lines in the annual Riverton Parke Invitational for high school cross country on a warm Saturday morning.
Among 60 boys, West Vigo senior Bryce Stateler motored across the line first — with runner-up Hayden Kler of Fountain Central not even in sight — in 18 minutes, 7.11 seconds (more than 48 seconds faster than Kler).
"When the gun went off, there was a kid who took off," Stateler mentioned. "Sooner or later, he died [not literally] over by the baseball field."
From there, the Vikings' ace seized the advantage and never relinquished it, even though he slipped on two separate occasions in the same sandy area located in the wooded (shady) part of the course. But Stateler had run this scenic course before and prepared himself enough to avoid falling there.
When the 54 girls took over, Seeger senior Jenny Romero defeated runner-up teammate Hadessah Austin by about 14 seconds. But the margin might have been closer to Stateler's if it weren't for one mishap.
A state finalist in 2020, Romero slipped and fell while crossing that same sandy area during the females' second and final trip through the woods. As other top competitors started to catch up, she got up quickly and may have panicked a little while trying to spread out her lead again.
Romero, who felt pain in the arch of her right foot, spent so much energy during that unexpected ordeal that she stumbled across the finish line and collapsed soon afterward. She ended up OK. This wasn't the first time a cross country runner felt exhausted after completing a race, but Romero wished she had handled the sand better.
"I'd give myself a 5 out of [a scale of] 10," Romero said in rating her performance. "I was too tired. I didn't get enough sleep [Friday night]."
In contrast, Stateler rated his performance an 8 out of 10 because his time was his fastest of the season.
Meanwhile, Romero's goal for the season is to return to the state finals.
Team-wise Saturday, the schools represented by Stateler (West Vigo) and Romero (Seeger) captured team championships.
"Bryce ran very strong today," West Vigo boys coach Bill Petscher told the Tribune-Star. "He took over right at the start and did everything he needed to do to stay in front. He looked very strong the whole race. I'm very proud of him.
"Overall, my guys got a little bit too spread out. I know Clay City kinda moved up and got in the middle of them."
But that didn't prevent the Vikings from holding off the Eels in points, 45-49.
