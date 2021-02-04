West Vigo trailed host Shakamak by five points late in the third quarter, but the Vikings rallied behind their four seniors and one freshman in the final nine minutes to post a 58-53 victory in boys high school basketball Thursday.
Seniors Case Lautenschlager (free throw) and Gabe Newhouse (inside bucket) contributed the final three points of the third quarter to pull West Vigo within 43-41.
The fourth period started with Newhouse sinking a short jumper to tie the score at 43-43. Coy Gilbert, a 6-foot-2 junior guard who finished with game-high totals of 22 points and 14 rebounds, answered with a rebound basket to catapult Shakamak back on top 45-43.
Then the visitors went on a 10-1 run — keyed by two free throws and a 3-pointer by freshman Zeke Tanoos, a fielder by Lautenschlager, a charity toss by senior Imare Holman and a layup by Lautenschlager — to go up 53-46 with 1:51 remaining.
WIth 1:05 left, Gilbert dropped in a pair of free throws. Then he followed with a putback 37 seconds later to slice the Lakers’ deficit to 54-53.
But Newhouse converted all four of his free throws in the final 25.8 seconds to preserve the win for West Vigo.
Lautenschlager, Tanoos and Newhouse ended up as the visitors’ top scorers with 15, 13 and 11 points respectively, plus Newhouse grabbed 10 boards and blocked three shots. Cody Bunch, the other senior, played solid in a playmaking role while scoring seven points.
Brevon Fulford was the Lakers’ other double-figure scorer with 18 points, including 14 in the first half when Shakamak was within 34-31 of the Vikings.
“I knew this was one of the best-shooting teams on our schedule,” West Vigo coach Joe Boehler said of the Lakers, “and one of the best-shooting teams Shakamak has had in recent years.”
The Lakers went 7 of 19 from 3-point range Thursday, including 5 of 10 in the first half.
Meanwhile, West Vigo connected on 21 of its 40 field-goal attempts for the night.
“Offensively, I thought we were getting good looks the whole game,” Boehler told the Tribune-Star. “But give Shakamak credit. They shot the lights out in the first half.”
Boehler also was proud of Newhouse’s seven-point fourth frame that included three rebounds and a blocked shot when the game was on the line.
“He’s one of our senior leaders,” the veteran West Vigo coach pointed out. “We expect him to step up and make some plays late in the game.”
The 6-3 Newhouse also provided a season-highlight-reel dunk with two hands off an alley-oop pass from Bunch late in the first quarter.
WEST VIGO (58) — Lautenschlager 7-13 1-3 15, Newhouse 3-5 5-6 11, Tanoos 4-8 3-4 13, I.Holman 3-7 1-1 9, Bunch 3-5 1-2 7, Kesler 1-2 0-0 3, Easton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-40 FG, 11-16 FT. 58 TP.
SHAKAMAK (53) — J.Holman 0-0 0-0 0, Ellingsworth 0-2 0-0 0, Fulford 6-12 3-4 18, Gilbert 9-16 3-3 22, May 2-9 2-2 8, Jernigan 1-5 0-0 3, Wade 1-1 0-0 2, Gorby 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 FG, 8-9 FT, 53 TP.
West Vigo=18=16=7=17=—=58
Shakamak=14=17=12=10=—=53
3-point shooting — WV 5-11 (Tanoos 2-3, I.Holman 2-4, Kesler 1-2, Lautenschlager 0-1, Bunch 0-1), S 7-19 (Fulford 3-5, May 2-5, Jernigan 1-3, Gilbert 1-5, Gorby 0-1). Total fouls — WV 12, S 14. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — WV 28 (Newhouse 10, Lautenschlager 7), S 24 (Gilbert 14). Steals — WV 5 (I.Holman and Bunch 2), S 5 (Gilbert 2). Turnovers — WV 12, S 11. Blocks — WV 4 (Newhouse 3, Tanoos), S 1 (Gilbert).
JV — West Vigo 46 (Ian Beaver 11, Grayson Porter and Connor Martin 10), Shakamak 43 (Will Miller 11, Brady Yeryar 10).
Next — West Vigo (6-9) will play host to South Putnam on Saturday, with a varsity start of 12:30 p.m. Shakamak (5-7) will visit North Central on Saturday, with a varsity start of 1 p.m.
