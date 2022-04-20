Sometimes? It's not a bad thing to get punched in the gut.
That was the way West Vigo baseball coach Culley DeGroote described the three-run first inning that Owen Valley put on the Vikings. It was a bit of adversity for the Vikings to coalesce around and overcome.
The Vikings did so with aplomb — a task made easier with the potent offense West Vigo has. The Vikings erased the early deficit and kept adding to their lead on the way to a 9-3 Western Indiana Conference home victory on Wednesday.
In a battle of two teams that had combined for just two losses entering the game? The Vikings demonstrated that they deserve the No. 6 ranking they have in Class 3A.
"I'm proud of the kids. That was good for us. We backed ourselves into a corner, dug ourselves a three-run hole, but we keep our composure and came back," DeGroote said. "We knew Owen Valley would be a tough out. We showed some mental toughness and some grit."
West Vigo's offense was good for 13 hits as Ben Kearns, Peyton Clerk, Carter Murphy and Nick Lindsey all had multi-hit games. No one topped first baseman Josh Sigler, though. He was 4-for-4 with five RBI, including a three-run home run in the fourth inning that played a large role in making the outcome a formality in West Vigo's favor.
"You can argue Sigler was the player of the game. He made a couple of picks at first that completely saved innings and his three-run homer let everyone relax and settle in," DeGroote said.
West Vigo pitcher Kaleb Marrs did his part too. After laboring through the first inning, he did not allow another base hit for the rest of the game on his way to a nine-strikeout performance. DeGroote said that Marrs established the inside part of the plate and that set the tone for everything else. Marrs liked something else about his outing.
"It was just about hitting my spots. My curveball was a little wild the first inning, but to locate that was big," Marrs said.
Marrs described the feeling he has on the mound when he knows West Vigo's offense is potent enough for him not to get stressed out about one bad inning.
"It's so refreshing. I know I can give up a couple of runs and know my guys are going to come back and gave me the lead to finish out the game," Marrs said.
Owen Valley, hoping to play better after a 10-run loss to Northview on Tuesday, got started the way it wanted to. Bryer LeCocq led off with a double, Christian McDonald walked and Carlos Trevino hit a run-scoring single to make it 1-0. A sacrifice fly by Conner Rogers scored another run and then the Patriots (5-2, 1-2) scored a third run via a single and outfield error that allowed Trevino to score.
Owen Valley's 3-0 lead wouldn't last. The Vikings countered with two in the home half of the first as Sigler's two-run single scored the runs. In the second, West Vigo tied the game via a Kearns double that knocked in Lindsey.
West Vigo then took the lead with some aggressive baserunning. With one out, Murphy struck out, but Owen Valley catcher David Freeman dropped the ball. He threw to first and got Murphy out, but Kearns ran from third on the throw and beat the throw to the plate to get him — a run-scoring strikeout to make it 4-3.
A Lindsey single in the third made it 5-3, but Sigler had the big blow in the sixth. With courtesy runners Chad Michael and Brian Chesshir on, Sigler socked a three-run home run to left, the blast just clearing the fence to make it 8-3. Murphy's RBI single in the fifth completed West Vigo's scoring.
West Vigo (10-1, 4-0) next plays at Bloomington South on Thursday.
"We need to keep playing as a team, be tough, and win some ballgames," Marrs said.
