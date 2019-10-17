WEEK 9 HS PREVIEW: Northview plays for WIC supremacy tonight at Indian Creek

By any definition, the football season for Northview has been an unqualified success.
With a young team, Mark Raetz's Knights were rarely tested in their Western Indiana Conference West Division games this season, running the WIC West table with a 24-point average margin of victory.
The reward for Northview's dominance is a date with Indian Creek in Trafalgar. The Braves were similarly dominant in the WIC East as they did not have a game decided by less than 28 points.
Northview will have the confidence in knowing that they defeated Indian Creek 32-22 in the WIC championship game a year ago in Brazil. Both teams have changed — the Knights are younger, the Braves are older — so tonight's 7 p.m. matchup should be a cracker.
But whenever Northview and the WIC are brought up, one can't help but wonder whether the Knights could find a better fit than the WIC, especially for football, a sport that is often decided on enrollment and the pool of talent available.
Northview has always been an odd fit in the WIC, even as the conference has evolved in recent years. Northview is far-and-away the largest school in the WIC and the only 4A football school in the conference.
This has always been a glaring advantage for the Knights, but especially so in recent years as Class A schools like South Putnam and Cloverdale have joined the league. The disparity is wider than ever.
How dominant is Northview? Since the Knights joined the "new" WIC in 1999, Northview was had 11 first-place finishes, all compiled since 2004. Since 2004, Northview has only finished in the lower half of the league once (2012) and the last time they finished with one conference win or less was way back in 2001.
I have written before that Northview should be in another conference, but that's easier said than done. Supposedly, the Mid-State Conference was interested at one point, but that was years ago. Indianapolis schools don't like traveling west and Northview would justifiably find increased travel a burden it doesn't want to take on.
On top of that? The Knights' advantage in the other WIC sports isn't as strong. Northview is a reasonable fit in other sports, it's just that football stands out. So it seems that picking-and-choosing a new conference for Northview isn't as easy as it seems.
What if the WIC allowed Northview to go independent for football only, but remain as a member for other sports?
This would seem to cure some ills. Northview could play against teams that will test them for the 4A tournament. The double-edged sword for the Knights is that playing small enrollment schools doesn't prepare them for the big boys — like Jasper, et al — that they face in the postseason. The remaining WIC schools would be a better fit for each other in football.
Northview could play local and non-local powers. Like, say, Terre Haute South or Linton. The Miners left the football-only Southwest Conference and haven't looked back. Linton's schedule is stronger than ever and they will be battle-tested for the tournament.
For now? Northview will play for WIC supremacy tonight and the idea of going independent is just a spitball on a sportswriters' wall. But it's fun to think about.
Here's a look at the Week 9 games:
• TH North (2-6) at Brebeuf (6-2), 7 p.m. — Not a wonderful matchup for the Patriots. North hasn't scored more than 14 points since Aug. 30. Brebeuf has allowed more than 14 points just twice since Week 2 — and those were 15 points conceded to Guerin Catholic and 21 last week to all-powerful Cathedral.
• West Vigo (4-4) at Cloverdale (1-7), 7 p.m. — It's the battle for 8th place in the WIC, but these two teams are world's apart. Injuries have slowed West Vigo after a 4-1 start, but the Vikings' two losses since were by five and 10 points, respectively. The Clovers, on the other hand, have an average margin of loss of 23 points per game. Cloverdale did beat Brown County on Sept. 27 and extended Owen Valley to overtime a week later, but the Vikings have the edge.
• Sullivan (5-3) at Owen Valley (1-7), 7 p.m. — A similar story for Sullivan as they play for 5th place in the WIC, but the depth in the WIC West is far better than the East. The Golden Arrows have won four straight and against much heftier competition than they'll see from Owen Valley.
• Northview (6-2) at Indian Creek (6-2), 7 p.m. — Northview running back Korbin Allen gets attention, and rightfully so, for his 953 rushing yards. What doesn't get as much attention is the 20.2 yards per catch Mason Metz provides. The man to stop for Indian Creek is running back Roman Purcell, who has 1,170 rushing yards and 15 TD.
• Fountain Central (0-8, 0-5) at Parke Heritage (6-1, 4-1), 7 p.m. — If you think it's unusual to see a zero in Fountain Central's win column? You'd be right. The Mustangs are having their worst season since a two-win campaign in 2001. Fountain Central had only one losing season from 2002-18. Parke Heritage coach Brian Moore knows FC's legacy as well as any — he coached the Mustangs from 2012-14. Few receiving trios in the area have been as productive as PH's Noble Johnson (58 catches, 922 yards, 12 TD), Austin Petrillo (48, 606, 6 TD) and Jaylen Crull (42, 490, 7 TD) have been.
• Covington (4-4, 2-4) at Riverton Parke (3-5, 1-5), 7 p.m. — The Panthers seek their first four-win season since 2008. To do so, they must stop Covington dual threat quarterback Colton Brown, who has thrown for 1,296 yards and rushed for 568.
• Seeger (6-2, 4-2) at North Vermillion (7-1, 6-0), 7 p.m. — North Vermillion will win the Wabash River Conference outright with a victory. The Patriots are much-improved, with their first winning season since 2010 assured, but the Falcons haven't been bested by Seeger since ... 2010.
• North Central (1-7, 0-2) at Eastern Greene (0-8, 0-2) — Both Thunderbirds have conceded over 40 points a game, so expect a high-scoring Southwest Conference affair.
• Marshall (3-4, 3-3) at Casey (4-3, 3-3), 7 p.m. CDT — Visions of Marshall-Casey bring back Little Illini Conference battles for supremacy of the recent past. Neither is a LIC title contender this year, but this game is just as meaningful. The winner, especially if it's Casey, is in much better IHSA playoff stead. The loser will have to sweat out the final week of the Illinois regular season. Storm Washburn powers the Warriors' attack with 877 rushing yards.
• Paris (6-1, 5-1) at Robinson (3-4, 2-4), 7 p.m. — Paris has no IHSA playoff worries — the Tigers have already clinched, but they're still in a battle with Olney and Flora for the LIC title. The Tigers have won four in a row, none bigger than their 17-14 win at Olney last Friday, but the Maroons can't be taken lightly. Robinson is unbeaten at home and would be in the LIC hunt themselves if not for a six-point loss to Flora and one-point defeat against Newton.
• Clarksville Providence (3-5) at Linton (7-1), 7:30 p.m. — Normally a power, Providence has lost to Silver Creek, Charlestown and Milan — teams they would normally expect to beat. Particularly on the road, the Pioneers appear to be over-matched against the Miners, who seek their seventh-straight victory.
• TH South (5-3, 2-2) at Columbus North (4-4, 2-2), 7:30 p.m. — Some of the shine was taken off of this game when both schools lost Conference Indiana showdowns last week — Southport and Bloomington North are a game ahead of both and play each other tonight for the Conference Indiana tile. As it is, South will need to have it run defense on-point. The Bull Dogs average 178 yards per game with a back-by-committee system and love to grind the clock. The Braves will need the kind of consistency they had when they out-played Southport in the second half a week ago.
