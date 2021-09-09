West Vigo football coach Jeff Cobb might have proven hauntingly prophetic with his last comments after the Vikings' loss at Greencastle last Friday.
Unprompted, Cobb mentioned the challenges the 2021 season has presented with regards to the elephant in everyone's room — the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re just happy to play now. With COVID, it’s harder this year, because there’s a lot of gray areas to things compared to last year. We’re trying to manage it, trying to play, but there’s a lot of sickness going around.” said Cobb, referring to restrictions in place in 2020 that aren’t in place in 2021.
Those restrictions included players who had to mask up during bus rides and during many practice activities. Those restrictions also included limits on fans and that most had to be masked up to watch a game — at least at the schools that were diligent about enforcing it.
Now, there are few to no restrictions on sports activities despite the fact that the Delta variant-fueled wave has made COVID-19 worse than ever. Area hospitals have warned that they are reaching critical stages in terms of bed availability and services.
Yet, football goes on ... or does it?
West Vigo had to cancel its rivalry game at Northview after one positive COVID-19 test. However, the Vikings had other players with illness, and they didn't want to risk low numbers against a Northview team that is stacked and which is from a larger school.
As of press time, Northview had not found a new opponent to take West Vigo's place on the schedule.
By no means has this problem been confined to one game. One area athletic director noted that the school he originally had scheduled backed out due to low numbers, this athletic director then picked up another school, before returning to his original school when they said they could play after all.
There are rumors — persistent, but unsubstantiated — that some players are not reporting sickness to coaches or school officials because they fear being the tipping point for a cancellation. There are rumors still — again, unsubstantiated — that some powers-that-be are encouraging this practice to keep positivity and case numbers low so life can go on.
I stress that these are unsubstantiated rumors, but they're plausible at the same time. No one wants regular life disrupted again — even if their actions to do so might have that very effect.
In the face of the chaos, high school football does go on. Here's a look at the Week 4 (Indiana)/Week 3 (Illinois) games, excluding the Terre Haute North-Terre Haute South contest which Andy Amey previewed separately.
More so than ever, the playing of these games, and even the opponents scheduled, are subject to change.
• Sullivan (1-2) at North Putnam (0-2), 7 p.m. — The Golden Arrows were short-handed last week, but still gave Northview a scare in a 16-13 defeat. William Newby rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns against a good Knights defense. North Putnam didn't play one week ago as the entire school was shut down until after Labor Day, but the Cougars are expected to suit up this time. North Putnam's losses to North Montgomery and Southmont were by 30 and 25 points.
• Riverton Parke (1-1) at Seeger (1-2), 7 p.m. — Citing low numbers, Riverton Parke didn't play South Vermillion as scheduled last week. That's unfortunate as the Panthers appear to have some potential with a 34-6 win over Attica and a 14-point loss to Fountain Central in their pockets. Seeger has played a tough slate with its losses to Parke Heritage and unbeaten Southmont.
• Linton (3-0) at North Vermillion (1-2), 7 p.m. — The Falcons have slipped a bit in the last two years, taking the sheen off of what was once appointment-level watching for area fans. North Vermillion has given up 46 points per game, not the statistic you want to have against a Linton team that is cruising along at a 31.7 points-per-game clip.
• Paris (0-2) at Lawrenceville (1-1), 7 p.m. CDT — The Tigers have been on the wrong side of two close games, a one-point loss to Newton and a two-point loss to Casey. Lawrenceville's win came in the opener against Marshall, but Olney dropped the Indians by 33 last week.
• Marshall, Ill. (0-2) at South Vermillion (1-2), 7:30 p.m. EDT — If you want scoring, South Vermillion is your team. The Wildcats average 49.7 points, but have given up 53. South Vermillion has played a challenging schedule, including a last-minute contest scheduled against Illinois' Bismarck-Henning, a 61-43 loss for the Wildcats. Marshall has struggled to start the season. The Lions were beaten by 10 against Lawrenceville and then by 61 at Mt. Carmel.
• Parke Heritage (2-1) at Tuscola, Ill. (1-1), 7:30 p.m. EDT — The Wolves have gone over hill and dale to play games as their opponents have had disruptions. Last Saturday, they went to Hancock County to play a game against fellow small-school power Adams Central and the Jets prevailed 35-0 at Mount Vernon. This week, with scheduled foe Attica out of action, the Wolves head west down U.S. 36 to play Tuscola. The Warriors are 1-1, beating Arcola and losing to former LIC member Cumberland.
• Princeton (0-3) at North Central (0-2), 7:30 p.m. — The Thunderbirds have been forced to scramble for opponents too, losing 34-8 against Peotone, Ill. — a school located closer to Chicago than Terre Haute. However, there's a chance the Thunderbirds can get well against the 3A Tigers, who have struggled to move the ball to start the season.
• Robinson (1-1) at Mt. Carmel (2-0), 8 p.m. CDT — The Maroons edged Red Hill 20-14 last Friday while the Golden Aces romped Marshall. Mt. Carmel's Riverview Stadium is a difficult place to get a win.
