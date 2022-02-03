Weather permitting, girls swimmers ready for sectional

Twelve girls high school swimming teams, including two ranked among the state's top 28, will converge on the Vigo County Aquatic Center pool for the Terre Haute South Sectional soon.
Exactly when?
That depends on Mother Nature.
The start of diving has been moved from Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday. The preliminary round of swimming will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday. Then the sectional consolation and finals will take place at 6 p.m. Monday.
Unless more snow hits the Wabash Valley, but don't think about that.
Admission is $6 per session or $10 for both sessions.
According to the ihsaa.com website, each sectional swimming winner — plus any contestant who equals or betters the state standard time in her respective event (and the next fastest number of contestants in the state that would bring the total number of meet entrants to 32 in each event) — will advance to the IHSAA state finals Feb. 11-12 inside the Indiana University Natatorium at Indianapolis.
For divers, the first- through fourth-place sectional placers will move on to the diving regional Tuesday at Plainfield. From there, the top eight regional finishers will move on to next weekend's state finals in Indy.
Entering this weekend, Plainfield was ranked 21st and Terre Haute South 28th in the final Indiana High School Swimming Coaches Association girls poll of the season, released Jan. 23.
Participating teams (in alphabetical order) at the Aquatic Center will be Avon, Cascade, Danville, Greencastle, North Putnam, Plainfield, South Putnam, Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo.
Terre Haute South is led by senior freestyle-specialist Haley Sakbun, who has committed to swim at Ball State with her older sister Apsara next season. Young Sakbun is the No. 16-ranked female 100-yard freestyler in the state and none of the 15 ahead of her are entered in this sectional.
“These past few years have gone by faster than I could imagine," Sakbun told the Tribune-Star. "I am sad that this will be my final high school sectional meet with the friends I grew up with at the pool, but I am so excited to race and for my next chapter to begin.”
Among divers, Braves seniors Grace Foltz, Ava Rose and Ava Thompson are ranked 13th, 17th and 22nd respectively in the state. Their toughest competition Monday is likely to come from Plainfield sophomore Hannah Clark, who sits at No. 12 in the same rankings.
"We are looking forward to hosting the sectional, even though the weather has not been ideal," South coach Emily Marrs said. "Our divers will be competing Saturday. They all have a goal to advance to the regional.
"Haley Sakbun will be competing in the 200- and 100-yard freestyle. She is a three-time sectional champion in the 200 freestyle, one-time champion in the 100 freestyle and two-time champion in the 500 freestyle. She is seeking her seventh and eighth individual sectional titles.
"Seniors Maria Hillyer and Charissa Chow and juniors Demme Hancewicz, Lyric Irish and Murphy Moore are all seeded high in their individual events. As a team, I hope to see as many girls as possible advance to the sectional finals Monday and have an opportunity to swim again."
Meanwhile, Terre Haute North coach Mike Williams expressed his views on the girls sectional.
“I am looking forward to the sectional meet this weekend," he emphasized. "It is the one meet that we train for all season and is always a great showcase for the hard work and dedication that the girls have given over the past several months. I’m excited to see how fast they can be when they are rested.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.