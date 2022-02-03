Weather permitting, girls swimmers ready for sectional

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.