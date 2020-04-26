A winter investment in golf equipment has turned out to be purely recreational, unfortunately for Northview senior Bowen Bussing.
The Knights, with most of their regular lineup returning from a team that won the sectional and led Wabash Valley entrants at the regional a year ago, and Bussing and some of his teammates were getting ready.
“We put in a decent amount of work throughout the winter,” Bussing said, pointing out that the newly constructed facilities at the high school included an area where golfers could hit off turf mats into the cages also used by baseball and softball teams.
“A couple of us got new clubs,” continued Bussing, admitting he was one of those (to the tune of several hundred dollars), “so that part kind of sucks.”
“I think we would’ve done pretty well this year,” coach Chris DeHart of the Knights said. “Now we lose two seniors [Bussing and current and future sprint-car driver Harley Burns], we had Benjamin Goshen back at No. 1 as a junior, and Chase Nuckols [another junior] shot under par for the first time just this week [at Forest Park].”
With sophomore Ethan DeHart, the coach’s son, also available, the Northview prospects were as promising as they’d been in a while.
“It’s just a shame [there was no season],” coach DeHart said. “I feel we could have won a lot of tournaments, and at Northview we don’t say that that much.”
“We were bummed,” Goshen said, “but I understand it . . . we thought we could go probably undefeated. We were second at [the Western Indiana Conference championships], and we thought we could move up one spot.”
Unlike his senior teammates, Goshen is looking toward college golf, his dream school right now being Southern Illinois.
“I’ve wanted to be a golf commentator,” Goshen said, “and [SIU has] a good broadcast program.”
Not having a spring season won’t hamper his quest too much, the Northview junior thinks.
“Most of the [golf] recruiting happens in the summer,” Goshen said, “and right now [those tournaments] are still on, as far as we can tell.”
“I got an email from the Indiana Golf Association, and they said they’ll do the best they can to have tournaments by June 1,” said Ryan Liebermann of Terre Haute South, another junior with college golf aspirations.
Liebermann might have been Goshen’s top competition for Wabash Valley individual honors, and the Braves were one of the teams who could have challenged the Knights for team supremacy.
“We all saw [the cancellation of the season] coming, but we wanted to do the best for everyone’s health,” Liebermann said. “I really miss the team. I broke my back [in a fall] last fall, and [South golf] was my motivation to get back.
“But I’m not a senior and I’m thankful I get a season next year,” he continued. “I can’t imagine being a senior.”
The Braves expected to have two seniors — Graham Stultz and Marek Gibson — in their regular lineup.
“It killed me for them [not having a season],” South coach Chris Cassell said. “Graham [who had followed an older brother to the course] has been a team member since the late 1980s, it seems, and I’ve never seen a kid try that hard to improve as [Gibson, who didn’t play golf at all until entering high school]. At least Ryan will have an opportunity to come back.”
