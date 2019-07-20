The war of attrition that the American Legion baseball regional at Terre Haute North has become is definitely trending in the direction of Wayne Newton Post 346.
"We've got everything going for us," said Post 346 infielder Caleb Gonser, shortly after his near-cycle performance had lifted the host team past Sullivan Post 139 9-2 in Saturday's opening game, and he is correct.
That victory moved Post 346 into today's 1 p.m. championship round. Sullivan will be there too, after its nine iron men bounced back — almost immediately — to beat Clay County Post 2 by the same score to earn an extra day of play.
Post 139 had to play back-to-back games because Clinton Post 140, which had nine players on Friday night, had one of those become unavailable for Saturday's play. That gave Clay County a forfeit win in what was scheduled to be Saturday's 3 p.m. game which became Sullivan vs. Clay County.
Or, as Sullivan manager Tony Steimel put it, "We got penalized for winning [Friday] night," as his team — also down to nine players because of an illness — readied itself for its second straight game in 95-degree heat.
Of course, had Sullivan beaten Post 346 in Saturday's opener it would have been the host team playing twice in a row; in each of two previous seasons, Post 346 had lost its winners-bracket contest and had advanced only by winning twice on Sunday, and its players did their best Saturday to make sure that didn't happen again.
A sliding catch by right fielder Cole Whitlock ended the top of the first inning, after Sullivan had gotten a leadoff single from Cam Walters, and Whitlock blooped a double down the left-field line for an RBI in the bottom of the inning. An error, a surprising sacrifice bunt by cleanup hitter Tristan Elder and a sacrifice fly from Ryan Brown made it 2-0.
Gonser led off the bottom of the second with a homer to left, making him his team's No. 2 long-ball hitter for the season — "with one," he confirmed later. Tony Steimel made a pitch-count change on the mound at that point, and Post 346 added additional runs on a wild pitch and an RBI double by Adam Craig.
Gonser added a run-scoring single in the bottom of the third, an inning that also included RBI hits from eventual winning pitcher Evan Newman and Cade Moore and a run-scoring fielder's choice by Whitlock.
With first baseman Brown and shortstop Moore also turning in defensive gems and Newman pitching efficiently, a five-inning outcome looked promising, but Post 346 couldn't score in the fourth inning despite Gonser's two-out double and also went scoreless in the fifth.
Sullivan's Isaac Lane, who would be the leader so far if there were an Outstanding Player Award, completed his tournament cycle in the top of the sixth, following a leadoff single by Alex Cooks with a two-run homer; Lane had a double, a triple and two singles in Sullivan's Friday night victory.
Wayne Newton still could have ended the game early had Gonser completed his own cycle. Two walks and a pinch-hit single by Dillon Kinnett — his first at-bat of the summer — loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth, but Gonser popped out instead of hitting a triple.
"The guys [in the Wayne Newton dugout] were rooting for him [to get the cycle]," Post 346 manager Tim Hayes said after the game. "This was a great game for [Gonser], because he's the ultimate team player; he's fought some injuries and he never complains."
"I was trying to go [opposite field for the potential three-bagger]," Gonser said.
Cooks had run-scoring hits in the first and third innings of Saturday's second game as Sullivan took a 3-0 lead over Clay County. Post 139 seemed to be cruising behind pitcher Cory Anderson, but Clay County's Jacob Lafary hit a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth and Anderson's arm began to hurt.
Lane, who had finished the first game on the mound, was Sullivan's emergency reliever and Clay County threatened in the bottom of the sixth. Jaxon Abbott doubled and scored on a Sullivan error, but Sullivan second baseman Logan Burris caught a fly ball in short right field and doubled a runner off second to end the inning.
Then, in the top of the seventh, Sullivan put the game away. Although Post 139 left the bases loaded, it sent 12 batters to the plate — Burris getting two hits in the inning — and scored six times. Walters had a two-run single and Lane made his eventual save a lot easier with a two-run double.
"He's playing well," Steimel said of Lane, 7 for 10 in the tournament with 10 RBI so far. "He's been working a lot this summer so he's missed some games, so it's nice to have him back."
Anderson, Cooks, Lane, Eli Steimel and Burris all had two hits for Sullivan, Lane and Cooks getting doubles, while Lafary was 3 for 3 and Bailey Hasler had two hits for Clay County. Zeke Newton also had a courageous pitching performance into the seventh inning for Post 2.
Cooks, despite rolling his ankle during Saturday's no-substitute-available play, is eligible to start for Post 139 in today's championship round. Beyond that, Sullivan's options are limited.
"We have a lot of confidence going into [today's] game," Gonser said. "We're ready to get back to the state finals."
Winners-bracket game
SULLIVAN (AB-R-H-RBI) — Walters ss 4-0-2-0, Anderson lf 4-0-0-0, Cooks 2b-3b 4-1-1-0, Lane 3b-p 2-1-1-2, Steimel 1b-p-1b 3-0-1-0, Burris 2b 3-0-0-0, Nichols p-cf 2-0-0-0, Cox c 3-0-0-0, Hawkins rf 2-0-1-0. Totals 27-2-6-2.
TERRE HAUTE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Loyed c 1-1-0-0, Whitlock rf 4-2-2-2, Craig cf 4-0-1-1, Elder 3b 2-0-0-0, Brown 1b 3-1-1-1, Reed lf 2-1-0-0, Kinnett ph 1-0-1-0, Et.Newman p 0-0-0-0, Gonser 2b 4-2-3-2, Ev.Newman p-lf 3-2-1-1, Moore ss 2-0-1-1. Totals 26-9-10-8.
Sullivan=000=002=0=—=2
Terre Haute=234=000=x=—=9
E — Walters 4. DP — Sullivan 1. LOB — Sullivan 7, TH 8. 2B — Whitlock, Craig, Gonser. HR — Gonser, Lane. SB — Ev.Newman, Loyed. CS — Loyed. SH — Elder, Moore. SF — Brown.
Sullivan=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Nichols (L)=1=2=4=3=2=0
Steimel=3=7=5=4=2=0
Lane=2=1=0=0=1=0
Terre Haute=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Ev.Newman (W)=6=5=2=2=2=5
Et.Newman=1=1=0=0=0=0
HBP — by Steimel (Loyed), by Ev.Newman (Lane). WP — Nichols, Steimel. T — 1:48.
Second game — Sullivan 9, Clay County 2.
Next — Wayne Newton Post 346 (20-7) and Sullivan Post 139 (10-7) play at 1 p.m. today for the championship; Post 346 needs one win, Post 139 needs two wins. Clay County Post 2 finished 9-14-1.
