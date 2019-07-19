Wayne Newton Post 346 got good news in addition to its 11-1 win over Clinton Post 140 late Friday night in American Legion baseball regional action at Don Jennings Field.
Most encouraging to manager Tim Hayes of Post 346 is that his team seems to be getting healthier going into Saturday's key winners-bracket game against Sullivan.
Evidence of that on the field Friday night included the three stellar innings pitched by Joe Vrabic, who had been limited by a sore toe in recent starts, and the appearance in the lineup for the first time this summer of designated hitter/first baseman Ryan Brown.
And with Post 140 having just nine players available, the host team of this weekend's tournament might not have needed additional help.
"This is my nine," Clinton manager T.J. Terry said after the game, "one of them being an eighth-grader [incoming South Vermillion freshman Dallas Craft]."
Post 346 took the lead in the first inning with three unearned runs. An error, a fielder's choice, a wild pitch and an RBI single rolled softly into right field by Adam Craig made it 1-0. Brown walked with two out and Brayton Reed hit a two-run double that scored Brown all the way from first base.
Three walks, an infield hit by Tristan Elder and a throwing error made it 5-0 in the second inning as Post 140 continued to give its hosts help, and after Vrabic's third scoreless inning the home team added three more runs on a second double by Reed, a single by Cade Moore, two run-scoring errors and a sacrifice fly by Craig. Then Clinton settled down for awhile.
"Wayne Newton is a pretty tough team, with kids from [Terre Haute] North, [Terre Haute] South, West Vigo and even Riverton Parke," Terry pointed out. "We're all from South Vermillion. For what it is, I think we held our own."
Vrabic's pitch count was 45 after three innings — the magic number that makes him available for a Sunday appearance if necessary — so Hayes went to his bullpen for Ethan Newman in the fourth and Cole Whitlock in the fifth.
"I'd rather have [Vrabic] available [for Sunday if necessary]," Hayes said.
Craft, who had two of his team's three hits, singled with one out in the fifth and a walk, a hit batter and a catcher's interference put the visitors on the scoreboard.
But with two out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning, Brown doubled to the right-center gap for the three runs that shortened the game.
"Knowing Ryan Brown, there wasn't any question in my mind that he would be ready to swing the bat," Hayes said after the game, "and we're getting Dillon Kinnett [who also hasn't played all summer] back too. He's been released to swing the bat and do light throwing; that limits him to designated hitter or first base, but it gives us a little more flexibility."
CLINTON (AB-R-H-RBI) — Mullins c-lf 1-0-0-0, Boatman ss-p 2-0-0-0, VanLannen p-ss 3-0-0-0, J.Dalbey 1b 2-0-1-1, Z.Dalbey cf 3-0-0-0, B.Dalbey lf-rf 0-0-0-0, Mrdja 3b 2-0-0-0, Goeppner rf-c 2-0-0-0, Craft 2b 2-1-2-0. Totals 17-1-3-1.
TERRE HAUTE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Loyed lf 2-2-0-0, Whitlock rf-p 3-2-1-0, Craig cf 2-1-1-2, Elder 3b 3-1-1-1, Brown dh-1b 3-1-1-3, Vrabic p 0-0-0-0, Et.Newman p 0-0-0-0, Reed 1b-rf 3-1-2-2, Ev.Newman 2b 3-1-0-0, Moore ss 3-1-1-0, Barnes c 2-1-0-0. Totals 24-11-7-8.
Clinton=000=01=—=1
Post 346=323=03=—=11
J.Dalbey reached on catcher's interference.
Two outs when 10-run rule applied.
E — J.Dalbey, Boatman, Craft, VanLannen, Mrdja, Barnes. DP — TH 1. LOB — Clinton 7, TH 7. 2B — Reed 2, Brown. SB — Craig. SF — Craig.
Clinton=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
VanLannen (L)=2=3=5=1=4=0
Boatman=2 2/3=4=6=4=3=1
Terre Haute=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Vrabic (W)=3=1=0=0=2=5
Et.Newman=1=1=0=0=1=2
Whitlock=1=1=1=0=1=2
HBP — by Whitlock (Boatman). WP — VanLannen, Boatman. T — 1:41.
Next — Wayne Newton Post 346 (19-7) plays Sullivan at noon Saturday. Clinton Post 140 (2-4-1) plays Clay County at 3 p.m., all games at Don Jennings Field.
