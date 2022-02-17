The first thing Lane Gilbert said this week when asked about his strategy for this weekend’s IHSAA wrestling state finals in Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse was succinct and direct.
“Definitely don’t look ahead,” the Sullivan junior said.
“Everybody is there to win it and they’re there for a reason.”
Gilbert experienced that indirectly last week at the Evansville Semistate. Ranked second in the state — but also second at the semistate — Gilbert was there when the state’s top-ranked 120-pound wrestler was upset in the first round Saturday by a wrestler (later defeated by Gilbert) who had been a fourth-place regional finisher.
The Wabash Valley’s other three wrestlers at Gainbridge on Friday, and hopefully on Saturday, are planning similar upsets. All three — Nate Lommock and Alex Rose of Terre Haute South and Sammy Saunders of Terre Haute North — placed fourth at Evansville and will have to beat semistate champions from other sites Friday in order to make the podium and wrestle for places Saturday.
Competition begins at 11 a.m. Friday with the wrestlers in weight classes from 152 on up, including Rose (182) and Saunders (195). At 7 p.m. Friday, the wrestlers in weights 106 through 145 (Gilbert and Lommock) will wrestle.
It’s win or go home for everyone Friday, with the eight losers in each weight class coming to the end of their seasons.
All the wrestlers who advance to Saturday will have three matches left to sort out the places from first through eighth. Gilbert, fourth as a freshman at 113 and third last season at 120, is planning to win all four of his matches.
But it won’t be easy.
“We got the hardest way to go,” said Sullivan coach Roy Monroe, also Gilbert’s grandfather, “but we got the hardest way to go at the semistate too.”
If form holds true, Gilbert — the highest-ranked wrestler left in the competition at 120 — will face 31-1 Kyrel Leavell of Warren Central in his second match and 43-1 Isaac Ruble of Bellmont in his third match. Leavell entered the postseason ranked third in the state and Ruble, a two-time runner-up, was fourth. So the other half of the bracket will have a wrestler ranked no higher than fifth advancing to the state championship match.
“To be the man, you’ve got to beat the man,” Monroe said, using the legendary Ric Flair quote. “Whoever has a good day is gonna win the state title.”
Despite his ranking, it hasn’t been an easy season for Gilbert. He suffered an injury in practice that’s not completely healed and his only loss this year came because of injury default when that injury was aggravated while he had a 7-0 lead.
Nothing has affected his goals, however. The plan Friday and Saturday, he said, is simply “make weight and wrestle in the state finals.”
The other three wrestlers and their coaches are confident about their chances to wrestle on Saturday too.
“I feel that any match is winnable,” said Rose. “My coaches and I have drawn up a game plan. Now it’s just time to execute.
“Nothing has changed. We have been going the same speed with the same intensity for months now.”
“Going in as a 4 seed, I knew I’d be in for a tough match on Friday,” Lommock said, “yet I didn’t necessarily expect to draw the No. 1 kid in the state [unbeaten Matthew Koontz of Perry Meridian] for my weight.
“However, in a way it makes things easier. I’ve got nothing to lose and everything to gain . . . I started wrestling before I even knew how to read, so I think it’s safe to say that a state trip has been a long time in the making. It’s kinda crazy to see that a lot of the kids I grew up wrestling with are here at the tournament as well.”
“I’m excited for Sammy to compete this weekend at the state finals,” said coach Beau Pingleton of North. “He’s wrestling really confident right now and is determined to meet his personal goals.
“This is a special experience for him and I hope he enjoys every moment.”
IHSAA wrestling state finals
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Friday’s first-round matches
120 — Lane Gilbert (Sullivan), 28-1, vs. Elliott Cornewell (Fort Wayne Dwenger), 38-5.
145 — Nate Lommock (Terre Haute South), 31-6, vs. Matthew Koontz (Perry Meridian), 39-0.
182 — Alex Rose (Terre Haute South), 25-7, vs. De’Alcapan Veazy (Fort Wayne Snider), 33-4.
195 — Sammy Saunders (Terre Haute North), 36-5, vs. Armen Koltookian (Concord), 41-6.
