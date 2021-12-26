Wabash Valley Classic's 22nd edition begins Monday

At least three Wabash Valley high school basketball teams with undefeated records, all in the top 10 of their respective classes, are guaranteed to lose for the first time this season in the next four days.
If that sounds like an ugly truth, it's a truth that's part of a beautiful thing: the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic at Terre Haute South, the 22nd edition of what a lot of people — beginning with co-founder Gary Fears — call the best regular-season boys high school basketball tournament in Indiana.
This year is not expected to change any of those people's minds.
Tickets have been sold online but will be available at the gate: $7 for the day, $20 for the entire tournament.
Lines for those tickets might be long on Monday, particularly early in the day. The tournament's 10 a.m. opener, pitting Northview against Terre Haute North, is a game that could easily have been for the Classic championship had the draw come out differently.
North's Patriots, of course, have been the most successful team of the Classic's first 21 years and are one of the four undefeated teams, ranked somewhere in the top 10 of Indiana's Class 4A. They've never looked more like a favorite than they do this year, which coach Todd Woelfle will no doubt see as a huge bad omen. But since North came into the 2018 tournament winless and won it, beating a Linton team on its way to the Class 2A state championship game by 30 points in the championship game, Woelfle has very few people feeling sorry for him.
And North is certainly not the only team looking like a favorite and, as mentioned, not the only team ranked and unbeaten. Sullivan is undefeated and a ranked Class 3A team, with a Classic trophy of its own in its case; Linton is near the top of Class 2A and probably overdue for a Classic title of its own; and Bloomfield is getting first-place votes in Class A and has been to the Classic championship game twice.
Northview, as mentioned, is also a team capable of winning it all. The two teams in Monday's second game are Parke Heritage, a team that's had graduation and injury losses since getting to the Class 2A state championship game last year, and Casey, a team unable to participate in the Classic a year ago when the Warriors might have won it, since they finished their shortened season ranked second in Illinois Class A. Either coach, Rich Schelsky or Tom Brannan, is liable to go Gene Hackman on you and tell you, "My team is on the floor," this week, looking ahead instead of backward, and the 11:30 a.m. game could be the scrappiest one of the tournament.
Looking for sleepers? West Vigo is coming into the tournament off its most dominant weekend in a long time and Robinson sits in an interesting spot in the draw — but both those teams have to win their Monday games first, which aren't guaranteed to be easy. It's probably not wise to count the host Braves out of it either.
So in summation, we have:
• a tournament that's always been good and, more importantly, always been fun;
• as many ranked teams and co-favorites as said tournament has ever had;
• a draw setting up as competitive a first day as anyone could hope for;
• and, depending on the results of that first day, the prospect later in the week of several games between rivals who really aren't that fond of each other.
So if you arrive at Terre Haute South and have to wait to get in, don't say you haven't been warned.
Good luck finding a parking place too.
