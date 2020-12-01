Pairings were drawn Tuesday at Terre Haute South for the 2020 Wabash Valley Classic, with a lot less hoopla and a lot more crossed fingers than is usually the case for this high school basketball festival.
As evidenced by the name, there is no corporate sponsor for the pandemic version of the Classic, so the Vigo County School Corporation will be running the tournament. As of right now, fans will not be allowed, although every game will be streamed on at least one platform.
"From the beginning, our committee wanted to host this tournament," said Stacy Mason, director of secondary education for the VCSC. "We knew it was going to be different, but we made the commitment early.
"We know how hard it is to schedule games, particularly this season," she continued, "and these teams would have lost three or four games [if the Classic wasn't played]."
First Financial Bank, sponsor of the last six Classics, weighed its options for this year and made a final decision not to host about a week ago.
"We've stepped away from this year's tournament," confirmed Ticia Wright, the bank's representative on the committee and the tournament director for those six seasons. "We didn't feel comfortable sponsoring with the pandemic going on.
"We're only stepping away for this year," Wright quickly added. "We fully intend to come back, hopefully next year . . . but our lobbies are closed and banking is being done by appointment only or at the drive-through windows.
"We understand that these student-athletes have lost a lot [due to COVID-19] . . . we always enjoyed being part of it, and it's great for the community. We hate that we can't hold it in the true Classic tradition . . . but a lot of hard decisions are being made."
"We've been in contact with the health department, and we're following mitigating procedures to provide an opportunity to play in a safe atmosphere," Mason said. "It's going to look different, but at least there will still be that competitive spirit."
This year's tournament will not be a money-maker for the 16 schools competing either.
"The VCSC will cover the costs," Mason said, "but we did charge an entry fee this year, and the teams seemed to take that very well."
As always, the pairings were made with a blind draw Tuesday. With both Terre Haute South and Terre Haute North hosting games this year, there was an agreement that whichever of those schools was drawn first would be playing in its own gym.
So when Terre Haute South's ping-pong ball was drawn sixth, the Braves became the first-round host for the top half of the bracket. North's ping-pong ball was drawn 10th, so the Patriots will also play their first game in their own gym, albeit at 10 a.m. Dec. 26.
After the first round, teams in the winners' bracket will play at South — the school scheduled to be the full-time host in a normal year — and teams in the losers' bracket will be at North for the next two rounds of the tournament. The four games on the final day, Dec. 30, are all at South.
One of the newest and the most unfamiliar team in the field, Kouts, drew the 10 a.m. first-round game at South, almost certainly leading to some hotel time for the Mustangs from Porter County, at least a three-hour bus ride away. They play Bloomington South, which will have an early wake-up call of its own, and Edgewood will make the trip for the 10 a.m. game against North.
In a normal year, Bloomington South — ranked first in the state for quite a bit of time last season — would be the overwhelming favorite in the top bracket. But coach J.R. Holmes' Panthers have had injury problems and might be tested there by Sullivan, the Northview-South survivor or possibly even Kouts; the Mustangs are a perennial top-10 team in Class A.
North's chances to return to its seemingly annual appearance in the championship game start the same way as last year; the Patriots nipped Edgewood 45-38 on Dec. 26, 2019 in North's gym. Linton, runner-up in both 2018 and 2019, is in North's bracket this year and so is Parke Heritage. Greencastle, another newcomer, could be a sleeper behind star guard Brody Whitaker.
And, tournament officials confirmed Tuesday, if a team is unable to compete for COVID-19 reasons, its opponent that day will get a bye and advance.
Classic schedule
Dec. 26
At Terre Haute South
Bloomington South vs. Kouts, 10 a.m.; Riverton Parke vs. South Vermillion, 11:30 a.m.; Northview vs. Terre Haute South, 4 p.m.; Cloverdale vs. Sullivan, 5:30 p.m.
At Terre Haute North
Edgewood vs. Terre Haute North, 10 a.m.; West Vigo vs. Shakamak, 11:30 a.m.; Greencastle vs. Linton, 4 p.m.; North Central vs. Parke Heritage, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 28
At Terre Haute South
Winners' bracket games at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
At Terre Haute North
Losers' bracket games at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 29
At Terre Haute South
Winners' bracket games at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
At Terre Haute North
Losers' bracket games at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 30
At Terre Haute South
Consolation championship, noon; Fifth-place game, 1:30 p.m.; Third-place game, 6 p.m.; Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
