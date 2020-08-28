Wabash Valley Classic in 'holding pattern' amidst virus concerns

The 2020 version of the Wabash Valley Classic boys high school basketball tournament may look much different than it did in any year since it debuted in 2000.

Scheduled to take place in Terre Haute South’s gym, beginning Dec. 26, the popular post-Christmas tournament still has 13 of its originally planned 16 teams committed to playing.

Of those 13 Indiana schools, one is Greencastle, which replaced Owen Valley a while back for non-coronavirus reasons.

But don't think COVID-19 isn't threatening to screw up this year's Classic. Oh no, that would be too good to be true.

The other three openings in the 16-team field are the direct result of COVID-19 preventing Illinois basketball teams from participating in a tournament of this size.

That means Marshall, Casey and Robinson — all regular participants in recent years — are forced to skip the 2020 Classic after they had already committed to play.

Tournament director Ticia Wright — representing current Classic sponsor First Financial Bank (since 2015) — and Terre Haute South athletic director Ed Jarvis — who's also a member of Wabash Valley Classic Tournament Committee — said no final decisions have been made on what to do about the 2020 Classic and added that no safe options are being ruled out at this time.

They did say that if no further restrictions are placed on this year’s Classic, finding three Indiana schools to replace Marshall, Casey and Robinson will not be difficult. Wright and Jarvis have already received plenty of inquiries from Indiana schools about stepping in to fill those voids for 2020.

“We’re not sure what we’re going to do,” Wright told the Tribune-Star this past week. “We’re looking at a bunch of different scenarios. We had a Zoom call the other day and talked about what some of our options are.”

She said that utilizing multiple sites (Terre Haute South and North), instead of the traditional one site, has been discussed.

That would mean alternating games from site to site, with one time slot being filled at South, the next slot being filled at North, the next at South and so on. That way, each school’s janitorial staff would have more time to adequately clean seats, bleachers, locker-room areas, etc... and reduce chances of the virus spreading.

Social distancing — America’s favorite new catchphrase of 2020 — also would be easier for spectators to follow using this format. The down side of that, obviously, is it would take away from the usual great atmosphere of one of Indiana’s most popular boys basketball tournaments of this century.

The multiple-site option is not the only one being considered by tournament organizers, however.

"The way the tournament is set up now, teams are guaranteed three days of play,” Wright explained, adding there is a chance that third-day games which don’t factor into the eventual tourney championship may be eliminated from the 2020 schedule.

“We enjoyed having those games. We definitely welcomed those teams back and that opportunity for them to play on that third day.”

Wright said committee members have been monitoring the first few weeks of fall sports to see how COVID-19 would affect the ability to play football, volleyball, tennis and golf.

The jury is still out on its impact on fall sports, although the Vigo County Health Department recently came out and said that high school gatherings are “hot spots” for the virus.

"Boy, it doesn’t get any hotter than a full gymnasium," Wright admitted.

Also being factored into the committee’s eventual decision — although not its highest priority — is that these 16 teams use this tournament as a major fundraiser for the school year.

If this tournament gets wiped out completely, Wright said, these schools will lose money based on their commitment to playing in it.

"They’re out transportation costs," she mentioned.

“When these teams get to play, they get a minimum of around $3,100 to $3,500. Then if they sell ads for the program, if they pre-sell tickets. ... We had a [non-Vigo County] school that made almost $7,800 off the tournament last year.

"All the proceeds from those ad sales go 100 percent back to the school selling the ad."

Wright said pre-sale daily tickets cost $7 and all-tournament passes go for $20.

“You’re never going to have an easier fundraiser than that,” she emphasized, noting that each school keeps $5 off its each of its pre-sale tickets and passes.

Then came the “gasp” moment of the interview when Wright acknowledged there is even a chance of playing the 2020 tournament without any fans.

"Our first priority is to keep our student-athletes, our coaching staffs, our referees and our fans safe," Wright pointed out. "We’ve got to be aware of everybody’s safety. ... We’re still trying to get that figured out.

“No matter how we do it [if it takes place at all], it’s not going to look like the Classics of the past. It’s an odd year for every sport."

And for the world.

From Jarvis’ perspective — as a Classic committee member and as AD of the 2020 host school — he describes the status of the tournament as "being in a holding pattern right now."

"We really wanted to see what shakes out with the fall sports ... before making any final decisions on the Classic," he said.

"As an AD, we want to shore up our [Terre Haute South] schedule and we want to make sure we get that tournament [as a money-maker]. As a committee member, we’ve got a lot of decisions to make.

"With everything that’s going on [in the world], I can’t even imagine trying to put on a 16-team tournament. ... If we can’t do it safely, then obviously that’s not something we want to do."