Wabash Valley Classic bracket changing again

In a little more than a week, you won’t have to hear any more about 2020 making everybody’s life difficult.
But until 2021 arrives ...
This time, what will end up being the lasting memory of 2020 — COVID-19 — has forced another change in the bracket for the 21st annual Wabash Valley Classic boys high school basketball tournament taking place Saturday and next Monday through Wednesday inside the Terre Haute South and North gyms.
Two schools that fairly recently were planning to compete in the tourney — Riverton Parke and Shakamak — are unable to play because of coronavirus quarantining restrictions. There had been talk of replacing them with other schools, but athletic directors from South (Ed Jarvis) and North (Kris Painter) sent emails Tuesday detailing the new bracket.
The field will now consist of 14 teams — with no replacements for Riverton Parke and Shakamak — instead of the usual 16. On Saturday at South, only three games will be played: Bloomington South vs. Kouts at 1:30 p.m., Northview vs. Terre Haute South at 6 and Cloverdale vs. Sullivan at 7:30 p.m.
The two teams that would have played against Riverton Parke and Shakamak in the first round — South Vermillion and West Vigo — will face each other at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at North. Regardless of the outcome, both teams will advance to the winners’ bracket Monday.
Jarvis also mentioned that all games from North will be broadcast live on WAXI-FM 104.9 and all games from South will be broadcast live on WAMB-AM 1130, WAMB-FM 99.5 and WAMB-FM 106.9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.