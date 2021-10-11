High school sports fans can choose from among several tournament matches this week in Indiana, with volleyball sectionals starting Tuesday and with soccer playing mid-week semifinal matches.
In the Wabash Valley, that means volleyball tournaments at Terre Haute South, Owen Valley, Princeton, Southmont, Linton, Covington and White River Valley; matches are scheduled Tuesday at South, Owen Valley and Southmont, with the other sectionals beginning Thursday.
Northview hosts a Class 2A girls soccer regional match on Wednesday, and West Vigo hosts a Class 2A boys soccer regional the following night.
The soccer change is good news for both the Knights and Vikings, neither of whom has to travel several hours (this year, at least) for a semifinal match. Even the championship matches — both to be played Saturday at Washington — won't be a long drive.
Northview, a regional participant for the fifth consecutive season, wouldn't mind making that trip. The rapidly improving Knights are now 11-6-1 and facing a Jasper team that has tradition, but just a 7-10 record.
West Vigo, winner of two of its past three sectionals, has a tougher task on Thursday. While the Vikings are also playing their best, thanks to being healthier than they've been most of the season, their visitors from Gibson Southern are 17-1 and ranked eighth in the state.
Winners of the Class 2A sectionals that were at Owen Valley and Monrovia this year will be visiting teams in next fall's regional semifinal matches.
The Class 4A volleyball sectional at Terre Haute South includes five outstanding teams — four of which are on the same side of the bracket.
That's good news for Plainfield, which is favored in the only game at South on Tuesday and, with a win, would be even more heavily favored in a Saturday semifinal.
The Thursday games at South will include the other four strong teams, with Avon playing Terre Haute North at 6 p.m. and the host Braves meeting Brownsburg in the second match. Avon had won 19 straight sectional championships until losing to Brownsburg last year, and Brownsburg is ranked seventh in the state.
Northview's Knights play in the only game at Owen Valley on Tuesday. The Western Indiana Conference champions can reach the Saturday night final match by repeating earlier wins this season over Brown County and Owen Valley, while the other side of the bracket includes Brownstown, the 2019 state runner-up, and red-hot Edgewood, winners of 16 of its last 17 matches.
Sullivan has had a strong season and puts its 18-8 record on the line Thursday against Pike Central at Princeton. A victory by the Golden Arrows would give them a date with Barr-Reeve on Saturday; the Vikings are the defending Class 2A state champions and have now been promoted twice by the success factor, although they are unranked this season.
Ninth-ranked Linton is the host and favorite in one Class 2A sectional this fall — a tournament that would have had Barr-Reeve included a year ago, although the Miners beat the Vikings this year. Parke Heritage and Riverton Parke compete in the Class 2A Southmont Sectional, where North Putnam — sectional runner-up to the Wolves last year — may be the favorite and was the only WIC team to defeat Northview.
The Class A Covington Sectional will probably be decided by its first match, when third-ranked Lafayette Central Catholic meets the eighth-ranked host team. North Vermillion has had one of its best seasons in quite awhile, however. Bloomfield, runner-up to Linton in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference, is probably the favorite at White River Valley.
Tuesday
Volleyball — Class 4A TH South Sectional: Mooresville vs. Plainfield, 7 p.m.; Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional: Northview vs. Brown County, 7 p.m.; Class 2A Southmont Sectional: Southmont vs. South Putnam, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer — Class 2A Washington Regional: Jasper at Northview, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Volleyball — Class 4A TH South Sectional: Avon vs. TH North, 6 p.m.; Brownsburg vs. TH South, 7:30 p.m.; Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional: West Vigo vs. Brownstown, 6 p.m.; South Vermillion vs. Edgewood, 7:30 p.m.; Class 3A Princeton Sectional: Sullivan vs. Pike Central, 5:30 p.m.; Princeton vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m.; Class 2A Southmont Sectional: Cascade vs. Cloverdale, 6 p.m.; North Putnam vs. Parke Heritage, 7:30 p.m.; Class 2A Linton Sectional: Linton vs. North Knox, 6 p.m.; Forest Park vs. Eastern Greene, 7:30 p.m.; Class A WRV Sectional: Bloomfield vs. Shakamak, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer — Class 2A Washington Regional: Gibson Southern at West Vigo, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Volleyball — Sectional semifinals in the morning, championship matches in the evening.
Soccer — Regional championships at Washington: boys at 2 p.m., girls at 4:15 p.m.
