Both Terre Haute North and host Terre Haute South were eliminated 3-0 Thursday night in Class 4A sectional volleyball action.
North was battling from behind all match long in a 25-17, 25-23, 25-18 loss to traditional power Avon, while South lost to meet-the-new-boss, same-as-the-old-boss Brownsburg in the second match 25-18, 25-22, 26-24.
Play continues Saturday morning with Plainfield meeting Decatur Central, followed by Avon against Brownsburg.
Avon, winner of 19 sectionals in a row until losing to Brownsburg last season, brought just an 8-17 record into Thursday’s play, but the name on the Orioles’ jerseys was still the same.
“Avon has always had a really good program,” Patriot coach Shelby Reed pointed out after the match. “We’re nervous when it comes to Avon, and that showed at the beginning of each set.
“Eventually we fought our way back,” the coach continued, “but it’s hard coming from behind.”
The Patriots got behind 11-6 in the first set before scoring six straight points to take the lead. Avon got the next two points and was still ahead 15-14 when the Orioles ran off five straight points that pretty much determined the first set.
The second set started in a 9-1 hole for North and it was uphill the rest of the way. The Patriots got within 24-23, then had an error to decide the set.
That may have taken considerable wind from the Patriot sails. Although they fought back from a 7-2 deficit to tie the score before taking one-point leads on three occasions, the Orioles went on a decisive 11-1 run to recover from being behind 13-12.
The Patriots finished the season at less than full strength, which didn’t make Thursday’s task any easier either.
“It was very up and down,” Reed said of her team’s season. “Lots of highs, and a couple of lows. I’m very proud of these girls for their hard work and improvement.”
Maddie Minnick, who took the reins of the South team three weeks ago following the much publicized dismissal of former coach Libbi Fougerousse, had similar thoughts.
“I think fighters is the word [for the Braves, who finished 24-7 despite one of the smaller lineups in the state],” Minnick said. “They had a lot of adversity, but they continued to push through, and that’s a testament to the type of athletes they are.”
Brownsburg, ranked seventh in the state in at least one poll, does not have one of the smaller lineups in the state (including two sisters from their town’s famous Thomas family), and the Bulldogs were able to get some emphatic points as a result.
But South had Courtney Jones, set up by Mia Loyd, and the Braves were never outscrapped.
Brownsburg had a 19-12 lead that held up in the first set, but the next two were down to the wire. It was 23-22 and 24-24 before Brownsburg got the last two points of each of the final two sets.
“I feel like we put ourselves in position to take both the second and third game,” Minnick said. “[The Bulldogs] had to play tonight to beat us.”
The best part of her short coaching stint, Minnick added, was “how hard they all work for the common good. They all bought into what we were doing and they did it together.”
