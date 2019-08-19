Coming off a rock-solid inaugural season last year, the Parke Heritage volleyball team was in search of kicking the 2019 campaign off with a bang on the road against West Vigo on Monday night.
It didn’t go quite as planned, although that had nothing to do with its play inside the Jim Mann Green Dome.
On their way to West Terre Haute, the Wolves’ bus caught fire, forcing them to evacuate before the Vikings were able to send one of their buses over to pick them up and get them to the game safe and sound.
“It was an exciting trip down,” Parke Heritage co-coach Samantha Gregg said. “The brakes evidently overheated. We made it just across the bridge and we pulled over. There was an officer right behind us and then the fire trucks showed up, so we evacuated the bus and everyone was safe. It was quite exciting.”
Once Parke Heritage got inside the gym and began the game, its sailings were much smoother, sweeping West Vigo 3-0.
“We have some kinks to work through but we are very proud of these girls,” Parke Heritage co-coach Sondra Clendenin said. “We’re young, we start two sophomores, but they’re working hard.”
The first set got the season under way for both teams that came out with what West Vigo coach Casey Lee characterized as “first-game jitters.”
Holding a slim 16-15 lead, Parke Heritage scored the next four unanswered points to take a lead it would not surrender, winning 25-21.
The second set began much like the first, but instead of making their run later, the Wolves instead did so early on. A 13-7 advantage was padded thanks in part to the combination of Jillian Gregg, who racked up 26 assists, and Atlantis Clendenin, who used her powerful right-armed swing for 17 kills, to put their team up 2-0.
“We tried to split her, and whoever who ever she was with in the back row to make her take that first pass and get her out of rotation,” Lee said of her team’s philosophy of going against Clendenin.
West Vigo, down two games, didn’t fold up shop.
The Vikings, like they did in each of the three sets, fought until the very end, making it a difficult sweep for their guests. They came out of the gates in the third set firing on all cylinders and held a 12-9 lead before Parke Heritage went on a quick 4-0 run to take it right back.
The Vikings nearly forced a fourth set by taking a 19-18 lead.
“I have nine girls on varsity full time this year, and eight of them are returning. I think that just goes to show the experience we have … they just all know what’s expected and what they need to do out there,” Lee said of her team’s ability to overcome it’s deficits Monday.
But Parke Heritage had one last run in it, which ultimately was enough to end the set and the match, putting a cap on what was a whirlwind of a day for the Wolves.
Parke Heritage 25 25 25
West Vigo 21 16 21
Highlights – For Parke Heritage, Atlantis Clendenin led the way with 17 kills, 3 aces, 2 digs, 1 assist and 1 block. Jillian Gregg added 26 assists, 4 blocks, 2 digs and 2 kills, while Grace Kiefner had 6 kills and 2 aces. For West Vigo, Riley Dierdorf led the way with 6 kills, 1 block and 1 dig. Savannah McCoy added 5 kills, 2 blocks and 1 ace, while Teryn Garzolini had 10 assists and 2 digs.
JV – Parke Heritage won 25-19, 15-25, 15-13
Next – Parke Heritage (1-0) visits Attica and West Vigo (0-1) travels to South Knox on Thursday.
