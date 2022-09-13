The last three points of the Terre Haute North-Terre Haute South high school volleyball match were both disappointing and all too typical for the host Patriots on Tuesday night.
The visiting Braves had won the first two sets by leading — not always by much — almost the entire time. But in the third set it was North that jumped out to a lead and held it, up to a 22-19 margin after back-to-back kills by emerging sophomore Ava Ellis.
But a kill by South's Kaylee McDonald returned service to the Braves, and sophomore Bella Holmes ended the match with a five-point run that began with a block and a kill by Lilly Merk and concluded with back-to-back-to-back aces. South finished off a 25-19, 25-17, 25-22 win, retained the Golden Spike trophy and is one match away from winning Conference Indiana.
Holmes had a match-high four aces after her trio at the end, and the Braves served 14 of them as a team to just four for the Patriots — who, South coach Brian Payne said after the match, are good servers themselves. That differential, and the advantage the Braves got in setting up their offense as a result, was probably the biggest difference in a match that was plenty competitive otherwise.
"A three-set match. We came out and got it done," a happy Merk said after it was over. "It's always tough, a rivalry game like this [student sections on both ends of the gym were packed], but we took care of business . . . we kept our composure."
South pulled away in the first set with an 11-4 run that increased the Braves' lead to 20-11. North had a 6-2 rally to get within 24-19, but a block by Holmes provided set point for the visitors.
Back-to-back aces by Reagan Ealy helped South take a quick 4-1 lead in the second set, but North kept fighting back. The Patriots tied the score at 13 as two South errors preceded a block by Julia Ross, but the Braves got four of the next five points and finished the set off with an 8-2 run that made it look more one-sided than it was.
The third set, however, looked to be in North's hands. Ellis got a fortunate kill when her serve-receive pass floated over the net into an open area, then served six straight points — she had two aces, Ross two kills — to give the Patriots a quick 8-3 lead.
Going to Merk more often, the Braves kept coming and North kept responding. A 5-1 run lifted the Braves into a 16-16 tie, but North didn't buckle or give up the lead — until those final six points.
"That's a really good Terre Haute South team," said North coach Trenton Smith, whose new Patriot sports jacket was the sartorial highlight of the evening. "Unfortunately we started out slow in the first two sets."
"North is a good serving team, and they brought our setter (Mia Loyd, with a match-high 30 assists) off the net, which evened the playing field a little bit," said Payne.
Each team has an established attacker in Merk and Ross, but Tuesday was a night for others to step up — and many did. Payne praised the work of Ealy, McDonald and Shalane Blakey for the Braves, and Ellis had perhaps her best match as a Patriot with 13 kills.
"I was really proud of Ava Ellis," Smith said. "She destroyed the ball tonight."
Payne is back on the coaching sidelines for the first time in several years, but never gave up his administrative duties with the COA volleyball club. That gave him an interesting perspective as Tuesday's match proceeded.
"I know kids on both sides really well," he said after the match. "In the back of my mind I was rooting for [some of the Patriots] as well."
Payne will get another chance to do so on Saturday. Both North and South are in a new Braves Bash tournament this Saturday at South, a round-robin affair that also includes Avon and Brown County.
"I'm looking forward to that match," Merk said. "It should be fun."
"Hopefully we'll have a better result on Saturday," Smith said.
Terre Haute South=25=25=25
Terre Haute North=19=17=22
Highlights — For South, Mia Loyd had 30 assists, 2 kills, a block, 3 points and an ace; Lilly Merk 17 kills, 5 blocks, an assist, 5 points and 3 aces; Reagan Ealy 7 kills, 8 points and 3 aces; Bella Holmes 3 blocks, 2 kills, 9 points and 4 aces; Shalane Blakey 7 kills, 7 points and 2 aces; Madelyn Gambill 5 points and an ace; Kaylee McDonald 2 kills, 2 blocks and an assist; Claire Burbrink 2 assists; Ella Fisher an assist and a point; and Emma Payne a point.
For North, Ava Ellis had 13 kills, 9 digs, an assist, 10 points and 2 aces; Sadie Egan 12 assists, 4 kills, 2 digs, 2 points and an ace; Julia Ross 7 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks, an assist and 6 points; Carly Mason 12 assists, 3 digs and a point; Kayli Long 11 digs, 2 assists, 2 points and an ace; Marlee Craft 6 kills, 2 digs and a point; and Desiree Glaze 3 blocks and a kill.
JV — North won 23-25, 25-10, 15-10.
Next — Terre Haute South (14-4, 4-0 Conference Indiana) hosts its own tournament, the Braves Bash, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. Terre Haute North (10-7, 2-2) is at North Central on Thursday and also plays in the Braves Bash on Saturday.
