Sometimes it’s not who you play in high school basketball — or any other basketball, for that matter — but when you play them.
Coach Patrick Rady of Cloverdale — who asked West Vigo to move the game between the two teams to later in the season to fill a vacancy in February — agreed with that statement Tuesday, after the Vikings handled the visiting Clovers 64-44 in a nonconference game.
“We caught [the Vikings] at definitely a bad time,” Rady said. “They’re playing well, they have a lineup they like, they’re playing well together and they’re scoring in the paint.”
After a second one-sided win in less than a week — after taking Terre Haute South to overtime in the game before that — the Vikings might cautiously agree with at least some of those statements.
“I would like to think we’re taking some things to heart,” coach Joe Boehler said after the game. “The kids are listening. We’re doing a much better job taking care of the basketball, taking good shots and moving the basketball.
“I’ve seen some improvements on both ends of the floor,” Boehler continued, “so we’ll see what it does for us.”
Dane Andrews, who had game-high totals of 23 points and nine rebounds plus four assists and four steals Tuesday, and whose insertion into the starting lineup seems to have been a catalyst for change, was less cautious.
“Our team chemistry is way better,” he said. “Everybody is having fun. The locker room has changed tremendously in the last week or two.”
The fact that the Vikings are playing well right now was one key to victory Tuesday. Another was the fact that Kaleb Hannahs has moments of defensive brilliance against some of best scorers the Vikings face, and he had some of those moments Tuesday against Cloverdale’s Kyle Thomas.
Thomas led his team with 16 points and five rebounds, but none came easily. And with the occasional exception of Nolan Kelley, the Clovers don’t have big scorers to back Thomas up.
“[Hannahs is] just a great athlete,” Rady said. [The Vikings] have got some good athletes that like to compete . . . they wanted to compete tonight, and I’m not sure we had enough [players] that wanted to compete.”
West Vigo led 17-10 after a quarter, all five Viking starters quickly getting into the scoring column, but Thomas got a basket and then a 3-pointer early in the second quarter to bring the visitors within 20-17.
But Thomas didn’t get another field goal until the fourth quarter, and West Vigo closed out the first half with a 13-3 run for a 33-20 lead at the break. Andrews had six points in that burst, four of them coming after offensive rebounds, and he also stole the ball to set up a three-point play by Sean Roberts.
Case Lautenschlager had a basket, an assist and a 3-pointer as the Vikings opened the third quarter well, and it was 52-28 late in that period for West Vigo’s biggest lead.
Roberts added 16 points and seven rebounds for the VIkings, while Lautenschlager scored 12 and handed out six assists. Kelley scored 12 and Walker Sims 11 for Cloverdale.
“Coach Boehler has gotten us to where it’s in our hands to win,” Andrews said after the game.
“Now I just hope the basketball gods are good to us on Sunday [when sectional pairings are drawn],” Boehler concluded.
n Early start — West Vigo’s home game Saturday against North Central will have a 5 p.m. junior varsity starting time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.