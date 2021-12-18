High school basketball teams at West Vigo continued their momentum on Saturday in a Western Indiana Conference doubleheader against visiting Brown County.
Great news for the boys. A horrible circumstance for the girls.
The West Vigo girls had two bad quarters on Friday in a come-from-ahead loss at South Putnam. In their own gym less than 24 hours later, the Vikings had one semi-respectable quarter, shot 22% from the field and lost 37-32.
The Viking boys are a different story. On Friday, they blitzed South Putnam early and then coasted, although still coming away with a 14-point victory. On Saturday they were equally effective early but then kept the hammer down, rolling into their holiday break with a 63-31 win that included a running clock after the Vikings took a 35-point lead late in the third quarter.
"I thought we came out with great energy," coach Joe Boehler of the boys team said after the game, and noted there was a learning curve involved.
"I think we came out with energy because [the Vikings] wanted to prove they could play better than last night [at South Putnam]," the coach continued.
Boehler started clearing his bench before the first quarter had ended. By halftime the Vikings had used 12 different players and one of the last two to get in the game, sophomore Grayson Porter, actually shared the team scoring lead when the second quarter ended.
"The first five or six players got us off to a great start, and that allowed us to use a lot of kids," coach Boehler said. "Everybody who got in the game made a positive contribution."
Ian Beaver and Whyatt Easton scored 11 points each to lead the way as 11 different Vikings scored. Easton had a game-high seven rebounds, Beaver and Zeke Tanoos — who also had six rebounds — had four assists each. Connor Martin scored nine in a second straight efficient offensive performance, and Ethan Kesler had more rebounds, five, than any Brown County player.
That takes care of the starting five, but among the other Vikings there were the six first-half points by Porter, six rebounds by Karson Fosdick, five rebounds by Talan Boehler and four points and four rebounds by Gus Glotzbach.
The earlier girls game had provided a lot less reason for optimism.
Trailing 4-3 not hitting a field goal in the first quarter, the Vikings got a basket by Kenzye Knopp and a 3-pointer by Katelyn Fennell for an 8-6 lead early in the second quarter, only to have the Eagles go on a 17-7 run that put the visitors ahead 23-15 at the midpoint of the third quarter.
A pair of 3-pointers by Adelynn Harris and two free throws by Maci Easton got the Vikings back within 24-23 at the end of the third quarter, but they never got ahead. A three-point play by Harris cut the lead to 29-27 and Fennell had two free throws and a basket to bring West Vigo within 31-29, then 33-31. But a missed one-and-one opportunity was compounded by a foul on the rebound and the visitors hit enough free throws to stay on top.
Coach Jonathan Kirchoff was almost at a loss for words after the back-to-back losses.
"I guess we're on Christmas break," he finally said. "We work on things in practice, and we call timeouts to talk about things, and it all goes in one ear and out the other. We should have won last night [at South Putnam]. We should have won tonight."
Fennell led all scorers with 11 points and Maci Easton led all rebounders with 16 for the Vikings.
Girls
BROWN COUNTY (37) — Watson 4-9 1-2 9, Huff 0-2 0-0 0, Stogsdill 3-13 3-6 9, K.Tipton 0-2 5-6 5, Austin 4-10 1-2 10, Kemp 0-0 0-0 0, Oden 1-2 0-0 2, A.Tipton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 13-39 FG, 10-16 FT, 37 TP.
WEST VIGO (32) — Fennell 3-11 4-5 11, E.Easton 1-5 0-1 3, M.Easton 0-2 6-8 6, Harris 3-14 1-1 9, Knopp 1-2 1-2 3, Holman 0-3 0-0 0, Lasecki 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 8-37 FG, 12-17 FT, 32 TP.
Brown County=4=10=10=13=—=37
West Vigo=3=7=13=9=—=32
3-point shooting — BC 1-5 (Austin 1-2, K.Tipton 0-1, Stogsdill 0-2), WV 4-19 (Harris 2-9, E.Easton 1-3, Fennell 1-6, Knopp 0-1). Total fouls — BC 17, WV 16. Fouled out — Watson, K.Tipton, M.Easton. Turnovers — BC 14, WV 13. Rebounds — BC 37 (Huff 9), WV 29 (M.Easton 16, Fennell 5, Harris 4, E.Easton, Knopp, Team 2). Assists — BC 5 (Huff 4), WV 6 (Fennell 3, M.Easton, Harris, Holman). Steals — BC 9 (Stogsdill 4), WV 6 (M.Easton 2, Knopp 2, Fennell, Lasecki). Blocks — BC 1 (Watson), WV 2 (M.Easton 2).
Next — West Vigo (6-6, 2-4 WIC) plays Clay City on Wednesday at the Northview Tournament. Brown County (3-11, 3-4) is at Bloomington South on Jan. 4.
Boys
BROWN COUNTY (31) — Patrick 2-7 0-0 4, Bl.Wagler 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 1-4 1-2 3, Bellmore 4-14 0-0 11, Kelly 4-13 0-0 8, Be.Wagler 0-9 0-0 0, Bond 1-1 0-0 2, Asikoye 0-0 0-0 0, Nickels 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 13-51 FG, 1-2 FT, 31 TP.
WEST VIGO (63) — Tanoos 3-5 0-0 6, Beaver 3-4 5-6 11, Easton 5-8 1-3 11, Martin 3-4 1-1 9, Kesler 2-4 0-0 6, Boehler 1-5 0-0 3, Turner 0-3 0-0 0, Likens 2-2 0-0 4, Glotzbach 2-3 0-0 4, Fosdick 1-3 0-0 2, Evans 0-1 1-2 1, Porter 1-2 4-5 6. Totals 23-44 FG, 12-17 FT, 63 TP.
Brown County=4=10=8=9=—=31
West Vigo=23=17=15=8=—=63
3-point shooting — BC 4-20 (Bellmore 3-8, Nickels 1-1, Bl.Wagner 0-1, Be.Wagler 0-2, Patrick 0-4, Kelly 0-4), WV 5-14 (Martin 2-2, Kesler 2-2, Boehler 1-4, Tanoos 0-1, Glotzbach 0-1, Porter 0-1, Turner 0-3). Total fouls — BC 13, WV 6. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — BC 5, WV 10. Rebounds — BC 20 (Bellmore 4, Kelly 4, Be.Wagler 4), WV 45 (Easton 7, Tanoos 6, Fosdick 6, Kesler 5, Boehler 5, Glotzbach 4, Porter 2, Beaver, Turner, Likens, Evans, Team 6). Assists — BC 5 (Bl.Wagler 2, Kelly 2), WV 13 (Tanoos 4, Beaver 4, Kesler 2, Turner, Glotzbach, Fosdick). Steals — BC 9 (Miller 3), WV 3 (Tanoos, Martin, Turner). Blocks — BC 2 (Miller 2), WV 2 (Easton 2).
Next — West Vigo (5-2, 4-1 WIC) plays Shakamak on Dec. 27 in the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic at Terre Haute South. Brown County (2-5, 0-4) is at the Morristown Tournament on Dec. 30.
