The fact that he was even available for the last few seconds of the game was surprising enough Friday night, so West Vigo senior Case Lautenschlager took advantage of his presence on the court to sink a short jumper with 7.5 seconds left that lifted the Vikings to a 44-43 win over North Putnam in Western Indiana Conference boys high school basketball.
The Vikings, who have specialized this season in containing high-scoring players from Putnam County, had parlayed their defense against Mason Brooks and Aaron Pickel into a quick 8-0 lead, holding the Cougars scoreless for five minutes.
But fouls were piling up — Lautenschlager got his third very early in the second quarter — and the visitors had a 29-23 lead by halftime.
West Vigo got the first six points of the second half — two baskets by Gabe Newhouse, two assists by Cody Bunch — but never got the lead back, and the Cougars were up 33-30 at the third stop and 40-32 early in the fourth quarter. Newhouse picked up his third and fourth fouls in a 22-second span late in the third quarter.
Imare Holman took a kick-out pass from Lautenschlager and sank a 3-pointer, and after two free throws by Pickel — from Newhouse’s fifth foul — it was Bunch getting the ball to Lautenschlager for a three-point play that cut the lead to 42-38.
Zach Huff hit a free throw for the visitors, who got the ball back. But Lautenschlager came out of a scramble with the ball and drove to a basket that cut the lead to 43-40. Bunch stole the ball with a little over a minute to play, then drove and scored with 42 seconds left to make it a one-point game.
North Putnam missed a one-and-one and Ethan Kesler got a tie-up on the rebound that gave the ball back to the Vikings with 29 seconds to play.
“I heard the play called and it was [isolation] for me,” Lautenschlager said after the game. “I just did what I could do.”
North Putnam called a timeout with 5.6 seconds left, and ran a trick in-bounds play that had Brooks jumping out of bounds and throwing a long pass to Pickel, who had been the original in-bounder and was sprinting to the other end. The pass was off target, however, and PIckel could only throw up a desperation shot that came nowhere close to the basket.
“We felt like we had played really well against some very good teams,” said Viking coach Joe Boehler — whose team had also shut down Greencastle’s Brody Whitaker earlier in the season but missed the potential winning basket at the buzzer — after the game, “but we just hadn’t been able to finish.
“[Lautenschlager] had faced a lot of adversity and I know he was frustrated,” Boehler continued, “and he made a great play.”
“We were going through a lot of adversity,” Lautenschlager agreed. “We had to keep control of the game and play our game.”
Holman, who had been the West Vigo offensive star in a win on Tuesday, made just the one 3-pointer, but held Brooks — averaging nearly 30 points per game for the season — to just six field goal attempts. Bunch, who had guarded Whitaker a few weeks ago, did a good job on Pickel on Friday.
“Imare and Cody played outstanding defense on two very good players,” Boehler noted.
Pickel did hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter and four free throws in the fourth period, leading North Putnam with 13 points, while Brooks was held to 10 — although he did get 13 rebounds and handed out four assists.
Lautenschlager and Newhouse had 13 and 10 points respectively for the Vikings, with Zeke Tanoos adding nine.
“This was a great win for us,” Boehler concluded.
“We’re 2-0 in 2021,” Lautenschlager pointed out. “We’re looking to pick up some steam for sectional time.”
