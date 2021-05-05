Reading the rosters for the West Vigo-Sullivan baseball game at Sullivan on Wednesday, you'd be forgiven if you might think you're reading binary computer code.
There's a lot of 10s and 11s — sophomores and juniors — on both rosters. If you're looking for 12s, seniors, they're few and far between.
The challenge for both teams during the season is to get their young players up to speed. Both teams were over .500 entering the Western Indiana Conference contest, so in that respect, they're learning.
On Wednesday, however, it was the visiting Vikings giving out the lessons. West Vigo defeated Sullivan 12-2 in six innings as the Vikings took advantage of what was given them — and took plenty of runs of their own.
"I think the big thing is the freshmen and sophomores are learning to adjust in-game. Smart players adjust. I think that's been the biggest thing is adjusting, to the pitcher, the environment and the elements and going from there," West Vigo coach Culley DeGroote said.
Young or old, West Vigo (13-5) rarely gives any ground, and apart from four walks and a couple of wild pitches, that held true to form as the Vikings were clean defensively. For Sullivan to stay with the Class 3A No. 5 Vikings, they would need to be similarly miserly, but that wasn't to be.
Sullivan walked eight batters, but added four errors and an equal amount of wild pitches.
"That's been the story of our season. We kick it around and have four or five errors and you can't do that against a team the caliber of West Vigo," Sullivan coach Tony Steimel said. "Some days are better than others. I feel like we're moving in the right direction, then we'll have a setback. The kids are pretty positive. As long as they maintain that, we'll get bigger and stronger and get better."
West Vigo put down a marker right from the start — with some help from the Arrows. Jaydon Bradbury reached on an error and Carter Murphy walked. Bradbury scored via a Jerome Blevins single to left, but then Sullivan got generous. A wild pitch scored Murphy and Blevins would score on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt with runners at the corners.
The Vikings scored three runs on just two hits. Sullivan starting pitcher Carter McKee walked two batters — a pattern that would continue for both hurlers. The starting pitchers would combine to walk 12 batters.
West Vigo starter Dilun King would allow three Arrows to reach in the first, but was saved from damage on a called third strike for out three, but out one, when Bradbury threw out Marcus Roshel at third after a wild pitch, was the big one as it stifled a promising Sullivan frame. Bradbury would later throw out another Sullivan runner on an attempted steal. His arm is impressive.
"I'm in the dugout telling him not to throw it ... and he throws the kid out. Jaydon is one of those kids that everyone on the team loves. They respect him because the best teammate and he's got the best attitude," DeGroote said.
West Vigo added another run to make it 4-0 after Murphy led off with a triple to deepest center field and scored on a passed ball.
Sullivan (9-7) was able to get on the board as the Vikings did offer some brief generosity of their own. King walked the bases loaded and McKee scored via a wild pitch.
Sullivan's second run came after a nice diving catch by West Vigo right fielder Kaleb Marrs on a foul out to the outfield. However, Donovan McKinney scored easily on the sacrifice fly as Marrs couldn't attempt a throw against the grain to keep a run from scoring. West Vigo led 4-2 after three innings.
The Vikings broke it open in the fifth. Two one-out walks and then designated hitter Josh Sigler slapped a double right over the top of the third base bag to knock in Gabe Shelton. Peyton Clerk then hit a no-doubt double to deep left field to score Marrs. Another run scored via a ground out and a wild pitch to make it 8-2.
Four more runs were scored by West Vigo in the sixth via four hits — including a solo home run by Ben Kearns to right field — and two errors in the sixth.
Part of the reason West Vigo was able to pull away was because King came into his own late. He retired 11 of the last 12 batters he faced, including a pair of strikeouts. King only allowed three hits, though he did walk four.
"I'm proud of Dilun. He didn't have his good stuff tonight, but he really battled and fought his way through. It's almost like once he got a little fatigue in him, he settled down," DeGroote said.
West Vigo next hosts North Putnam on Monday. Sullivan will resume a rain-delayed game that started at Northview on Tuesday. It will be resumed in the third inning Thursday. If forecast rain prevents that, then the game will be resumed Friday and Sullivan will not play its scheduled opponent on Friday, Vincennes Lincoln.
