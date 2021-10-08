Vikings score in a hurry, rout Clovers 42-8

Visiting West Vigo was already considered the favorite Friday night at Cloverdale in a Western Indiana Conference Green Division high school football game.
When the Vikings scored three touchdowns in the first 78 seconds, that theory was confirmed.
Eli Roach ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown for West Vigo, and Cloverdale fumbled on its first two running plays. Jacob Barnes and Brock Higgins got recoveries, the Vikings scored in one play and then in three plays, and the visitors were on their way to a 42-8 win.
And apparently the offensive linemen still get a free dinner.
"We've talked to the kids about putting together a four-quarter game every game," coach Jeff Cobb of the Vikings said afterward, "and tonight they came out determined and played hard."
Roach's 68-yard return had West Vigo on the scoreboard before the clock operator even started keeping time, and two plays later the recovery by Barnes set up a 19-yard shovel pass from Kaleb Marros to DeShaun Lowe that went for a touchdown.
Two plays later it was Higgins getting the ball back for West Vigo, and three plays after that Peyton Clerk scored from 8 yards out. With 10:42 still to be played in the first quarter, West Vigo led 19-0.
The Vikings' offensive pace slowed a little bit from there, but the visitors still outgained their hosts 324-58 and got touchdowns from Nick Lindsey — on another pass from Marrs — and Clerk before the first quarter was over.
Lowe caught another touchdown pass in the second quarter, and Rhyan Shaffer even kicked his first career field goal to close out the first half scoring with West Vigo ahead 42-0.
"This was a stepping stone in the right direction," said Lowe, who was just happy to contribute. "I was out with COVID, we lost three games . . . it's gereat to be out here doing what I can for my team."
West Vigo youngsters got plenty of playing time, which was Cobb's favorite part of the game for a couple of reasons.
"I enjoy watching the younger guys get in," said the coach, who often says how he doesn't enjoy one-sided games, "and I really like watching the older guys cheer for them."
The Clovers, whose roster includes just 21 players — nine of those freshmen — didn't quit, and scored the only touchdown in the second half when Jesse Miller recovered a fumble — as the Vikings did some backfield experimentation — and freshman quarterback Tayt Jackson threw a touchdown pass to Xavier Evans to put the home team on the board.
But otherwise the second-half suspense revolved around whether Clerk was going to gain 100 yards rushing, because he'd promised his linemen dinner if he did.
He didn't, but Marrs indicated in the postgame team meeting that he would do so instead.
