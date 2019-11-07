The West Vigo High School girls basketball team captured its first win of the season Thursday evening, beating visiting Shakamak 45-36.
West Vigo coach Jon Kirchoff wants to use the win to set a standard for the Vikings and establish a winning culture in the program.
“Attitude and effort has been something that I have been preaching this year,” Kirchoff said.
“We want to teach this program how to win and to keep a lead late. This was a win we needed to establish some confidence heading into next week.”
West Vigo managed to pace itself early in the contest, taking an 8-5 lead behind a pair of baskets from behind the 3-point line by sophomore Adelynn Harris and freshman Katelyn Fennell.
The Vikings were able to optimize possessions against the Shakamak defense, passing the ball around the perimeter to open up opportunities in the paint. West Vigo continued to pester the Lakers, eventually earning a 16-9 lead after the first quarter.
Shakamak rumbled from the opening whistle of the second period, scoring four straight points to cut its deficit to 16-13. A quick regroup from West Vigo allowed the team to strike back, going on a 10-0 run behind several deep baskets from junior Kylee Stepp. Stepp finished with a team-high 17 points.
“This was a team-win and everyone played really well,” Stepp said. “We need to keep putting the puzzle-pieces together but I think that we can shock some people.”
Laker freshman JaLee Webb broke the Viking run with a layup before junior and Finland-exchange student Lulu Markkanen turned a steal into two more points with 2:05 left in the first half. Two 3-point shots from Stepp reasserted the dominant Viking lead heading into halftime, with West Vigo up 33-19.
Markkanen was the star of the show for the Lakers, finishing the game with team-highs in points (10), rebounds (10), steals (three) and blocks (two).
Both teams entered the second half of regulation sluggishly, committing sloppy offensive turnovers and penalties. Through nearly six minutes of the third quarter, Shakamak and West Vigo had each scored two points, with the Vikings maintaining a 35-21 advantage.
The offensive prowess of each team seemed to reignite in the closing minutes of the period as West Vigo headed into the fourth quarter with a 42-25 lead.
Despite a double-digit deficit with one period left, Shakamak entered the final quarter aggressively, running out onto a 9-0 run to cut the Viking lead to 42-34 with 2:18 left. As time began to wind down, Shakamak was forced to foul, sending a host of Vikings to the free throw line.
West Vigo used the shots at the charity stripe to hold off the Laker rally, winning the contest 45-36.
The contest marked the first varsity experience for all but two of the Shakamak players on the roster, after 11 graduated or left the program last season. The Lakers also have two foreign-exchange students in Chinyere Tran and Markkanen. Tran came to Shakamak from Germany and Markkanen came from Finland.
Shakamak coach Chase Rhoten knows that good things will happen as experience is gained.
“We want to get these girls experience and get them acclimated with each other and that is going to take time,” Rhoten said. “This was a learning night but there are a lot of positives that we can take out of this and improve next week.”
