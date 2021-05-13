The beauty of baseball is that there's no clock. There's always hope. A team can always come back.
Once in a while, though, beauty becomes a beast. While there's no clock ruling over the proceedings, there's also no clock to put a governor on a dominant team.
Class 3A No. 6-ranked West Vigo was that dominant high school team Thursday against Clay City and there was no escape for the Eels from the Vikings' excellence. West Vigo overwhelmed the Eels for a 21-1 victory.
When there's a game like this, on the winning side of the ledger, there's a lot to like. For West Vigo coach Culley DeGroote, it was the productivity at the bottom of the order. West Vigo's 7-8-9 batters in the order were only retired twice in 12 plate appearances.
"If the bottom of our lineup continues to click like that, we'll be really good. We're starting to click offensively. We've done good things, but we haven't felt we've clicked yet. I think we're getting there and guys are starting to get some confidence after not playing for two years," DeGroote said.
There were plenty of hitting heroes to go around for the Vikings. Case Lautenschlager was 4-for-4 with 5 RBI. Carter Murphy and Jerome Blevins had three hits. Josh Sigler had 4 RBI.
West Vigo fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first as the Eels executed a textbook double steal with runners at the corners.
The lead was short-lived, however, as West Vigo hit effectively and then took what it was given.
Peyton Clerk led off with a double, followed by an Jaydon Bradbury walk. Lautenschlager knocked in Clerk to tie it.
After that, West Vigo scored via two wild pitches, an error, and a two-run single by Sigler. It was 6-1 after an inning.
In the second, West Vigo did more direct damage with their bats. Lautenschlager had another RBI single and Sigler also repeated his 2 RBI at-bat, only this time, with a double.
The Eels (4-12) couldn't catch a break. A two-out grounder by Dilun King that would have held West Vigo relatively in-check, instead took a bad hop over Clay City shortstop Nolan Harris and bounded into the outfield for a RBI single and the Vikings scored one more after that via a Clerk double.
West Vigo's attack hit a crescendo with a nine-run third in which the Vikings had eight hits, including three doubles.
Meanwhile, Ben Kearns kept things under control on the mound. The Eels managed only two hits off of Kearns.
The starters were pulled after three innings and the Vikings' younger players got a chance to play.
"We got some young kids some playing time. We don't want to run the score up, we don't want to show people up. It's part of educating kids. How do you play a game like this? You're still trying to respect the game and the opponent. It's a fine line. It's ideal when young kids can play," DeGroote said.
West Vigo (16-5) plays its next two games at Bosse Field in Evansville on Saturday as it takes on Mater Dei and North Posey. Clay City hosts North Knox on Saturday.
