Vikings nipped in homecoming overtime game

The free throws that hadn’t dropped for Edgewood in regulation time went in often enough during the four-minute overtime Friday night in the Jim Mann Green Dome, enabling the visiting Mustangs to escape with a 54-50 win over West Vigo and its huge homecoming crowd in Western Indiana Conference high school basketball.
After trailing almost the entire first half, the Vikings took the lead late in the third quarter and didn’t trail themselves for the rest of regulation time.
But Edgewood tied the score twice in the fourth quarter, the last on a 3-pointer by Xzander Hammonds with 1:26 left in regulation time, and didn’t trail again after getting the first basket in extra time.
“A good game,” coach Joe Boehler of the Vikings said afterward. “Coming in, I thought we were two evenly matched teams. Unfortunately [the Mustangs] got a couple of bounces go their way in overtime.”
Both teams hung their respective hats on defensive performances Friday, and some individual scoring totals reflected that.
Zeke Tanoos led all scorers with 22 points for West Vigo, but was scoreless in the fourth quarter thanks to a blanket by Edgewood’s Zach Sims. The Vikings limited Edgewood star Caden Huttenlocker to 13 points, but the Mustang senior also had a game-high 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals, and it was his trip to the other end after a defensive rebound on the first shot of overtime that put the visitors ahead to stay.
“I thought our kids played extremely hard,” Boehler said. “We got off to kind of a bad start, but we battled our way back in the game.”
Edgewood led 16-7 after scoring the first point of the second quarter, but then Tanoos got hot. He scored 14 points in that quarter, including a 4-for-5 performance from 3-point range, and the Vikings tied the score for the first time at 24-24 — on a 3-pointer by Whyatt Easton and two by Tanoos — and were within 27-26 at halftime.
Another 3-pointer by Tanoos and an inside basket by Easton — those two combined for all the West Vigo points in the second and third quarters — gave the Vikings a 36-34 lead with 1:54 left in the third quarter, and yet another trey by Tanoos gave the home team a 39-36 lead at the third stop.
West Vigo led 42-38, but Edgewood got the next four points helped by the Vikings missing a one-and-one opportunity. One of two free throws by Connor Martin and a basket by Easton — who finished with 18 points and eight rebounds — made it a 45-42 game before Hammonds’ game-tying shot. The last 10.6 seconds of regulation time included four timeouts — three by the Vikings with 2.5 seconds left — plus two missed shots by Edgewood and two turnovers by West Vigo.
Huttenlocker’s defensive rebound and drive to the other end wound up in a jumper in the lane that gave Edgewood its first lead since midway through the third quarter. Two free throws by Easton tied the score at 48, but Huttenlocker fed Nick McCullough for a go-ahead layup and the Mustangs added another free throw.
Edgewood had the ball and a three-point lead with 25 seconds left, but Ethan Kesler stole the ball and got it to Tanoos for a layup. The Vikings then fouled Sims — who was 1 for 5 at the line, part of his team’s 2-for-10 performance in regulation time — but he hit both. Huttenlocker hit the first of two free throws with a second left and missed the second on purpose to start the clock and end the game.
Sims wound up leading Edgewood with 14 points and Hammonds had 12, while Tanoos and Easton had 40 of West Vigo’s 50.
“They both played really, really well,” Boehler said of that pair, “but [the Mustangs] got to a point where they were taking things away from us. At times defensively we were really, really good, but we couldn’t get anything easy [on offense].”
The Vikings have approximately 18 hours to rest before playing Saturday at Marshall. “The key is to get this out of our system and come back tomorrow against a team’s that’s playing pretty well,” Boehler said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.