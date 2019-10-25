In one of the most entertaining West Vigo High School football games in recent memory, the Vikings got five touchdown passes from Dane Andrews and his clutch-performing receivers to hold off 2019 Western Indiana Conference champion Indian Creek 32-29 in Friday’s Class 3A Sectional 29 matchup at Jay Barrett Field.
"That was a gutsy performance by all the kids," West Vigo coach Jeff Cobb emphasized afterward.
Andrews’ first TD connection totaled 51 yards, although Zander Wilbur sprinted the last 30 after catching the ball in the middle of the field. Indian Creek matched the home team’s score with a 3-yard TD run by Connor Fruits to go ahead 7-6 in the first quarter.
Midway through the second period, Kaleb Hannahs — who finished with a team-high seven receptions and 110 yards — caught a 9-yard scoring strike from Andrews to catapult West Vigo back on top 12-7.
But Fruits countered with a 10-yard run to paydirt and, combined with a two-point conversion pass, the visitors regained the lead at 15-12 with 6:28 to go before halftime.
A 19-yard touchdown reception by Cayden Cinotto put West Vigo back on top 18-15 by halftime. Incidentally, the Vikings did not play Indian Creek during the regular season, but the Braves did capture the WIC title by defeating Northview 32-28 last week.
Neither team scored in the third period, setting up a wild and crazy fourth period.
Brandon Stroud snagged a 5-yard jump-ball TD in the left corner of the end zone to boost the Vikings’ margin to 24-15 with 10:27 remaining. The home crowd was feeling an upset in the making, at least an upset in the eyes of neutral observers.
Indian Creek didn’t waste time responding as speedy quarterback Roman Purcell burst up the middle on fourth and 1 to score on a 60-yard gallop that cut its deficit to 24-22.
Not wanting this memorable opportunity to slip away, West Vigo drove into the Braves’ territory and scored when Andrews found his younger brother Shea in the end zone for a leaping 26-yard TD. A two-point conversion pass from holder Hannahs on a botched snap increased the Vikings’ advantage to 32-22 with 6:17 left.
Indian Creek managed one last touchdown, coming with 3:14 showing on the scoreboard, when Purcell ran 13 yards when he appeared to be stopped shy of the goal line. But he stuck the ball across the plane, pulling the visitors within 32-29.
From there, West Vigo ran out the clock to preserve the victory.
"When a senior is facing his last game, it changes things for him," an emotional Cobb said. "Several times over the course of this year, we've been one block here, one block there, away ... but tonight the kids were just laser-focused the whole night. We could tell the difference in the locker room."
For the night, Dane Andrews completed 22 of 37 passes for 331 yards to go with his five TDs.
"You really have to credit the offensive line," Cobb told the Tribune-Star. "They gave Dane a ton of time tonight. ... Our offense kinda put it all together tonight. We were really pleased with that."
Another standout was Wilbur, who not only scored a touchdown on offense, but he intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble as a defensive back.
"Zander's a tremendous athlete," Cobb noted. "He's a two-way player. That's huge when you have a kid who can do that many things."
Next up for the 6-4 Vikings is Danville on the road next Friday. Indian Creek, which entered Friday with a seven-game winning streak, finished 7-3.
