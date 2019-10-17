High school volleyball teams from West Vigo and Northview had different problems but ultimately the same result Thursday night at the Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional.
The Vikings were overwhelmed 3-0 to third-ranked Brownstown Central, the southern Indiana powerhouse that for some reason was shifted into a new bracket.
The Knights — or what was left of them — also fell by a 3-0 score to host Owen Valley, leaving a Saturday semifinal lineup of South Vermillion vs. Edgewood and Brownstown vs. Owen Valley.
The Northview match was more compelling, and not just because the Knights reached the state championship match a year ago.
Potential all-stater Kambree Lucas had been injured weeks ago and was back in uniform Thursday for the first time since then, but she’d worn a walking boot to the match. So had Katy Anderson, arguably the Knights’ second-most valuable player, after rolling an ankle in a tournament on Saturday.
So coach Erica Garrison of the Knights had to make some lineup adjustments, first making the earth-bound Lucas a libero instead of a high-flying hitter and Anderson the setter, then switching those roles for the third set.
“We did everything we could,” Garrison said after the match.
For a while in each set, it appeared the strategies had chances to work. The Knights seemed to get some juice from having their complete lineup on the court, in whatever condition, while the Patriots — maybe overly eager to put away the team that had dominated the sectional for at least the last six years — were overhitting and committing lots of errors.
But in every set — the scores were 25-14, 25-16, 25-17 — the host team would regain its composure and go on a long run, usually sparked by the power hitting of Allison Goss (Owen Valley’s version of Lucas or Asia Povlin of Sullivan).
In the first set, Northview had a 10-8 lead, only to give up a 12-1 run by the Patriots. In the second, the Knights’ 8-7 advantage was wiped out by an 8-1 run. In the final set, Owen Valley got seven straight points to pull away from a 10-10 tie.
Northview tried to rally at that point, getting within 20-15. But that was as close as the Knights got and, seeing the pain reflected in several faces after the match, maybe it was just as well.
“It’s been a challenging season,” Garrison observed wryly. It began with the death of junior Rylee Rogers and included the departure of several players during the season, not to mention the injuries.
Anderson still led the Knights with 13 assists, while Lucas had four flat-footed kills and six assists of her own. The two hobbled leaders also shared their team’s lead in digs, while senior Maddie Kooistra led with eight kills.
“This is my fourth year [as head coach], so I’ve been with [these seniors] from the beginning,” Garrison said. “They’re a wonderful group and I know they will have really bright futures.
“Kambree has spent all four years on the varsity,” Garrison added, “so it’s really tough [to see her go]. Hopefully I’ll get to watch her play in college.”
West Vigo coach Casey Lee is also in her fourth season, so her seniors — particularly four-year starters Teryn Garzolini and Savannah McCoy — have also been with her since the beginning.
“This is the first group to go all the way through [with me],” Lee said after the Vikings’ match, “and two, Teryn and Savannah, started as freshmen. I hope the girls [coming back next season] want to step up, because those are big shoes to fill. And all the other seniors had a role that they filled this year.”
Candidates to fill those shoes were not in evidence Thursday, however. The Vikings lost 25-7, 25-5, 25-8, scoring two points in a row only twice before finally getting three in a row when they were down 5-24 in the third set.
“You can’t just assume the season’s over,” said Lee, not happy with her team’s showing in its season finale, “and you can’t come in scared.”
Brownstown Central=25=25=25
West Vigo=5=7=8
Highlights — For West Vigo, Savannah McCoy had 7 digs, 5 kills, 2 blocks and 2 points; Teryn Garzolini 6 assists, 4 digs, 2 points and an ace; Kierra Kelley 6 digs, a point and an ace; Jayci Scott 6 digs; Sydney Dunkin 5 digs; Riley Dierdorf a block, a kill and a dig; and Elaina Charters a dig.
For Brownstown, Reagan Nuss had 34 assists, a kill, 21 points and 5 aces; Kendra McCory 16 kills, 11 points and 3 aces; Keeli Darlage 4 kills, 2 blocks, 7 points and 3 aces; Addie Wilkerson 11 kills and 2 blocks; Jennifer Pence 5 kills and 5 blocks; and Riley Nuss an assist, 8 points and an ace.
Northview=14=16=17
Owen Valley=25=25=25
Highlights — For Northview, Katy Anderson had 13 assists, 7 digs, 2 kills and 2 points; KambreeLucas 7 digs, 6 assists, 4 kills, 4 points and an ace; Maddie Kooistra 8 kills, 4 digs, a block, a point and an ace; Destiny Burns 6 digs, 5 points and an ace; Izzy Horrall 3 blocks, 2 digs, a kill, an assist and a point; Maizie Pell 5 kills; Makenzie Barger 2 blocks; Natalie Bell 2 digs; Millie Pell a dig and a point; Makayla Barger 2 points; and Siddalee Clark a block.
For Owen Valley, Hannah Patterson had 38 assists, 4 points and an ace; Allison Goss 25 kills, 4 blocks, an assist, 7 points and 2 aces; Hannah Elliott 3 assists, a kill, 9 points and 2 aces; Haley Frank 12 points and an ace; and Kathryn Tritle 10 kills and a block.
Next — Brownstown Central (26-5) and Owen Valley (18-11) play in the second semifinal Saturday, following the 11 a.m. opener between South Vermillion and Edgewood. West Vigo finished 13-17, Northview 14-16.
